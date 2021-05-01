Falcons select OL Jalen Mayfield in third round of NFL Draft

"Mayfield, a four-star prospect and top-100 national recruit out of Grand Rapids' Catholic Central High School, was the city's Defensive Player of the Year (31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks) as a senior and helped the squad win Michigan state titles in 2016 and 2017. His father, Brian, played left tackle at Ferris State, but Jalen accepted a scholarship offer from the Wolverines. He played in three games as a reserve left tackle in 2018, redshirting to retain a year of eligibility. Mayfield earned his way onto NFL scouts' radars with his play in 2019, when he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a 13-game starter at right tackle for the Wolverines. He initially opted out of the 2020 season but decided to opt back in when the Big Ten announced it would have a fall football season instead of playing in the spring. He played well in two starts at right tackle before a high ankle sprain short-circuited his campaign. " Chad Reuter, NFL.com