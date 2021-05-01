Falcons select WR Frank Darby in sixth round of NFL Draft

Darby is an impressive deep-ball threat who impressed many with his production in the 2019 season. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 and led his team with with eight receiving touchdowns in addition to 31 receptions for 616 yards in 13 starts.

"Good size and speed but a scouting report filled with ball-skill concerns. Darby's deep-ball production is unquestioned, but he's one of the rare prospects who can look very good or very bad when tracking throws down the field. His top-end speed will create cushions and open up some intermediate throws for him, but the route-running still needs work. The biggest concern is that he really struggles to secure throws outside his frame. Catching the football is the name of the game, so the speed might land him on a roster, but he needs to improve his basic ball skills to stick around." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com