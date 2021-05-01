Presented by

Falcons select WR Frank Darby in sixth round of NFL Draft

May 01, 2021 at 03:52 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have selected wide receiver Frank Darby out of Arizona State in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Darby is an impressive deep-ball threat who impressed many with his production in the 2019 season. He earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 and led his team with with eight receiving touchdowns in addition to 31 receptions for 616 yards in 13 starts.

Expert analysis:

"Good size and speed but a scouting report filled with ball-skill concerns. Darby's deep-ball production is unquestioned, but he's one of the rare prospects who can look very good or very bad when tracking throws down the field. His top-end speed will create cushions and open up some intermediate throws for him, but the route-running still needs work. The biggest concern is that he really struggles to secure throws outside his frame. Catching the football is the name of the game, so the speed might land him on a roster, but he needs to improve his basic ball skills to stick around." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Welcome to Atlanta, Frank Darby | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 187th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select wide receiver Frank Darby from Arizona State.

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) smiles on the sidelines during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) catches against defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) catches against defensive back Camryn Bynum of California (24) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) makes a touchdown during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) runs during the National Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 25-18. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) scores a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. USC won 31-26. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) scores a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. USC won 31-26. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs against Sacramento State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and receiver Frank Darby (84) meet at midfield prior to an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Daniels is the first true freshman to start the opening game of the season at quarterback in school history. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and receiver Frank Darby (84) meet at midfield prior to an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Daniels is the first true freshman to start the opening game of the season at quarterback in school history. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) runs with a reception as Sacramento State defensive back Allen Perryman (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during an NCAA football game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

