Falcons draft center Drew Dalman in fourth round

Dalman played three seasons at Stanford and earned first-team all-conference following the 2020 season. He's 6-foot-3, 295 pounds and known for his technique, grit and use of hands. The Falcons continue to address the depth of their offensive line with two offensive lineman taken in rounds three and four.

"The son of a former NFL lineman and coach, Dalman is unsurprisingly a quality technician with an excellent feel for hand usage and staying connected to his blocks. His biggest issue will be his lack of NFL size, which could impact his draft standing. He's not strong by NFL standards, but plays with leverage and leg drive to win many more than he loses at the point of attack. He can handle all of the athletic asks in the run game and in pass protection, but how he deals with bull rushers could make or break his NFL chances. Ultimately his grit, consistency and technique could win out for him in the end as a zone-scheme center." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com