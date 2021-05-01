Presented by

Falcons draft center Drew Dalman in fourth round

May 01, 2021 at 12:37 PM
The Atlanta Falcons selected center Drew Dalman with the No. 114 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dalman played three seasons at Stanford and earned first-team all-conference following the 2020 season. He's 6-foot-3, 295 pounds and known for his technique, grit and use of hands. The Falcons continue to address the depth of their offensive line with two offensive lineman taken in rounds three and four.

Expert analysis:

"The son of a former NFL lineman and coach, Dalman is unsurprisingly a quality technician with an excellent feel for hand usage and staying connected to his blocks. His biggest issue will be his lack of NFL size, which could impact his draft standing. He's not strong by NFL standards, but plays with leverage and leg drive to win many more than he loses at the point of attack. He can handle all of the athletic asks in the run game and in pass protection, but how he deals with bull rushers could make or break his NFL chances. Ultimately his grit, consistency and technique could win out for him in the end as a zone-scheme center." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Welcome to Atlanta, Drew Dalman | 2021 NFL Draft

With the 114th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select center Drew Dalman from Stanford.

Stanford Cardinal center Drew Dalman (51) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Stanford Cardinal center Drew Dalman (51) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford center Drew Dalman in action against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Stanford center Drew Dalman in action against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman #51 and Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman #51 and Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford's Drew Dalman participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Stanford's Drew Dalman participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Dalman of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between University of Colorado and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Stanford, California.

Stanford center Drew Dalman, left, snaps the ball to quarterback Davis Mills in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Stanford center Drew Dalman, left, snaps the ball to quarterback Davis Mills in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CORVALLIS, OR - DECEMBER 12: Drew Dalman #51 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Oregon State University and Stanford Football at Reser Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon.
CORVALLIS, OR - DECEMBER 12: Drew Dalman #51 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Oregon State University and Stanford Football at Reser Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Stanford's Drew Dalman celebrates a touchdown in the first half against Washington State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Feria)
Stanford's Drew Dalman celebrates a touchdown in the first half against Washington State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Don Feria)

Stanford center Drew Dalman (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Stanford center Drew Dalman (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stanford center Drew Dalman, right, prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Stanford center Drew Dalman, right, prepares to snap the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

