Recapping the Falcons 2022 NFL Draft class

Everything you need to know about Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Desmond Ridder and rest of eight-man class

May 01, 2022 at 10:17 AM
Matt Haley
Deighton_John (1)
by Matt Haley & John Deighton

2022 Atlanta Falcons Draft Recap

DAY 1

Round 1 | WR Drake London

The Falcons selected Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. In three seasons (2019-21) at USC, London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) for the Trojans. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards (12.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in eight games. He earned All-America and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

London finished with at least 100 receiving yards in nine games during his collegiate career, including five-consecutive games in 2021. The 20-year-old was the first Trojan to reach 100 receiving yards in five straight games since Marquise Lee in 2012. Additionally, despite Southern California's storied history of wide receivers, London became the first player to record at least 15 receptions in multiple games in program history. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver also played basketball at Southern California in 2020.

London is the seventh wide receiver selected by the Falcons in the first round in franchise history, joining Calvin Ridley (2018), Julio Jones (2011), Roddy White (2005), Michael Jenkins (2004), Mike Pritchard (1991) and Shawn Collins (1989).

RELATED CONTENT:

Scouting Report

"Drake London is as talented of a player as I've been around. To combine the size he has with his body control and his ball skills, his toughness, I think he creates natural matchup problems for people." Over the next two seasons, London created plenty of problems for opposing defenses and became one of the most prolific receivers in the country." - USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell

"Big, long possession receiver with the ability to play outside or from the slot. London lacks desired top-end speed and separation quickness to open clear throwing windows but plays a mature, savvy brand of ball. The game slows down for him when the ball comes out. London was a top-flight basketball player so angles to the ball, body positioning and high-pointing come very naturally to him, turning a 50-50 ball into a 70-30 advantage." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"The ultimate respect for a wide receiver is when everyone knows the ball is going to him, yet the defense can't stop it." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"London wins the way elite power forwards win — not surprising with his basketball background. He's too quick for bigger corners and too physical for smaller corners. Even when he's covered, London is still likely to haul it in." - Pro Football Focus

"Excellent size and length for the WR position. Good body control for his size. Can sink when he has to break on his routes and can bend enough to win leverage against DBs. Good overall route-runner who understands how to tempo his routes to keep CBs off balance. Able to stay tight at the top of his routes, which is even more impressive given his size. Very good hands with excellent catching range. Is comfortable extending away from his body to haul in throws. Makes his big frame even bigger by snatching throws in traffic." - Nate Tice, The Athletic

2022 Draft Pics | Drake London Visits Flowery Branch

Join us as we follow Atlanta Falcons' first round draft pick Drake London's path to Flowery Branch.

2AF_2022_DM-Draft-Pick-Announcement-Article
1 / 25
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Drake London steps off the plane on his way to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Drake London flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Drake London signs his contract at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Drake London speaks during a press conference at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Drake London flies to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Terry Fontenot greets the gamily of Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Drake London is interviewed at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Arthur Smith greets Drake London as he arrives at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

View from the plane en route to pick up Drake London in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Drake London chat at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Drake London poses with his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London poses for photos at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday April 29, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Drake London poses at a press conference with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Arthur Blank meets with first round draft pick Drake London and his family at Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Drake London boards the jet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Drake London visits the cockpit as he flies from Las Vegas, Nevada, en route to Flowery Branch on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DAY 2

Round 2 | OLB Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta traded the 43rd and 114th overall selections to the New York Giants in exchange for the 38th pick and selected Penn State outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (Ebb-uh-KAY-tee) with their first pick of Day 2. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher led the Nittany Lions with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while totaling 62 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one pass defense in 2021. He earned second-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

Prior to his time at Penn State, Ebiketie played three seasons at Temple where he notched 59 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 24 games (six starts) for the Owls. He was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2020 after leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles.

With the selection, Ebiketie became the first Cameroon-born prospect to be selected in the NFL Draft in league history. He also became the first Nittany Lion selected by the Falcons since defensive back Bryan Scott in 2003.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scouting Report

"Ebiketie is a productive rusher off the edge who combines size, length, and a nice foundation of pass-rush moves; he should be a factor early in his career." - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

"Ebiketie wins with savvy and hand usage. The way he plays the edge position just looks like the way a veteran in the league plays. From that standpoint, the learning curve for him may not be too steep." - Pro Football Focus

"Ebiketie explodes off the edge and stresses blockers with his arc acceleration, active hands and relentless play personality … he is a long, twitched-up athlete with the motor and mentality to develop into a starting NFL pass rusher." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Ebiketie's flexibility around the edge and ability to make himself a tough target for offensive linemen to hit is up there with anyone else in this class. Moreover, his ability to turn the corner all the way back up to the quarterback and finish on pass-rushing reps is exactly what scouts should want in a speed-rusher type." - Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report

Round 2 | ILB Troy Andersen

The Falcons selected Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen with the 58th overall pick. Andersen played four seasons (2017-19; 2021) at Montana State and played running back, linebacker and quarterback for the Bobcats. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound linebacker finished his career with 214 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions in 50 games (40 starts). He also recorded the second-most rushing touchdowns (33), sixth-most 100-rushing yard games (11), and ninth-most rushing yards (2,260) in program history.

Andersen notched 147 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed and two interceptions in 15 games (15 starts) in 2021. He was named the 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American. In 2019, Anderson played running back and quarterback, earned first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Sky honors, recording 54 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception, seven rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass.

The Dillon, Mt., native began his career as a running back and linebacker, rushing for 515 yards on 90 carries (5.7 avg.) and five touchdowns, adding seven catches for 45 yards and one touchdown in 2017, and was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2017. His second season, he converted to quarterback and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors and third-team All-America honors with a school-record 21 rushing touchdowns in 2018.

RELATED CONTENT:

Falcons select Troy Andersen in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Montana State running back Troy Andersen in the second round.

Montana State running back Troy Andersen (15) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
1 / 8

Montana State running back Troy Andersen (15) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak
National Team linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 8

National Team linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 8

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 8

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen (15) tackles South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
5 / 8

Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen (15) tackles South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (85) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen (15) celebrates after a sack in the second half during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
6 / 8

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen (15) celebrates after a sack in the second half during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen looks on during a NCAA college football game against South Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
7 / 8

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen looks on during a NCAA college football game against South Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen calls out orders before a South Dakota State snap during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
8 / 8

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen calls out orders before a South Dakota State snap during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Scouting Report

"Fascinating prospect. Former QB. Transitioned to LB and was ultra-productive at FCS level. Big and supremely athletic. Flies to the football. Big tackling radius." - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Andersen's an extraordinary athlete with a big frame and intriguing potential at the linebacker position; he should contribute on special teams right away." - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

"A toolsy size/speed athlete with the competitive toughness and versatility that give him legitimate NFL upside (on offense, defense, and special teams)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Andersen's game is defined by speed and comfort in space. A tall, well-built linebacker, Andersen still flies sideline-to-sideline and has some of the best range in the class." - Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report

Round 3 | QB Desmond Ridder

With the 74th overall pick, the Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder completed 810-of-1,304 attempts (62.1 percent) for 10,239 yards, a program-record 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, while rushing for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns in 50 games (49 starts) over four seasons (2018-21) at Cincinnati. He finished his collegiate career with the third-most wins by a quarterback in college football history (44), while finishing undefeated (26-0) at Nippert Stadium. He also set a conference record for career total touchdowns with 115.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound quarterback completed 251-of-387 attempts (64.9 percent) for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games (14 starts) as a senior in 2021, leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. A team captain, Ridder was named first-team All-ACC and the conference's Offensive Player of the Year for a second-consecutive season last year.

Ridder became the first quarterback selected by Atlanta since Sean Renfree in 2013 and the highest-selected quarterback by the Falcons since Matt Ryan in 2008.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scouting Report

"Ridder's an experienced dual-threat passer with the tools to develop into a high-level pro starter; he's one of the more refined and game-ready quarterbacks in this draft." - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

"He has the physical tools and mindset to compete for starting reps early in his NFL career." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Ridder is a quarterback with good height but a slighter frame who is a very good athlete at the position. He consistently displays polished footwork and pocket movement that allows him to play with balance. Even though he is a plus athlete with very good speed who is a weapon on designed quarterback runs, Ridder prefers to do his damage from the pocket." - Nate Tice, The Athletic

"Ridder is a decisive and quick pocket-passer who has good enough arm talent to hit defenses over the top. While he's not much of a runner himself, his speed demands that he's accounted for." - Pro Football Focus

Round 3 | OLB DeAngelo Malone

Atlanta rounded out Day 2 by selecting outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone out of Western Kentucky. Malone tallied 349 total tackles (179 solo), 34.0 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, eight passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 62 games over five seasons (2017-21) at Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound outside linebacker earned first-team All-Conference USA in each of his final three seasons, earning two Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year awards over that span (2019, 2021), becoming the fourth player to win that award multiple times.

Malone led the Hilltoppers in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (17.5) and forced fumbles (four) in 14 games (14 starts) in 2021. He also recorded more total tackles (94) than any FBS defensive lineman last season, marking the second time he accomplished that feat in the past three years (99 total tackles in 2019). The Atlanta native finished his college career as the all-time sack leader in program history with 34, while his 60 tackles for loss were the second-most in school history.

RELATED CONTENT:

Falcons select DeAngelo Malone in Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone in the third round.

Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Florida International University, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
1 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Florida International University, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
2 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
3 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky University defensive end Deangelo Malone reacts to a play during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
4 / 8

Western Kentucky University defensive end Deangelo Malone reacts to a play during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) is tackled by Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
5 / 8

FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) is tackled by Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky (10) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 8

American Team defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky (10) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
7 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) out runs Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
8 / 8

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) out runs Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Scouting Report

"He has the physical tools and mindset to compete for starting reps early in his NFL career." - Dane Brugler

"Long, bendy, high-energy rusher with a polished game and loads of productivity in college. He plays bigger and more powerful than his frame but does need to add weight/power. Falcons doubling up on EDGE is smart." - Chris Trapasso

"Malone shows great speed in space and enough fluidity to keep a good pace while changing direction. That made him a menace anytime he cracked into the backfield or was forced to cover ground." - Derrik Klassen, Bleacher Report

Round 5 | RB Tyler Allgeier

The Falcons kicked off their Day 3 by selecting BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round (151st overall). The 5-foot-10, 224-pound running back played in 41 games, 21 starts, over four years for the Cougars. He totaled 2,899 yards on 452 carries with 36 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also added 46 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown. A former walk-on, Allgeier redshirted in 2018 and then spent time as a two-way player in 2019, playing both running back and linebacker.

Allgeier was a second-team All-American in 2021 after he set a single-season school record with 1,601 rushing yards. The Fontana, Calif., native led the FBS with 23 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. A physical runner, Allgeier recorded 70-percent of his rushing yardage after contact, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Allgeier had a breakout campaign in 2020 earning honorable mention All-America honors after leading the team with 1,130 yards on 150 carries. He ranked seventh in the FBS, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, and tied for 10th with 13 rushing touchdowns.

During the 2019 season, Allgeier played both running back and linebacker posting 119 yards on 17 carries while notching 26 tackles. He played four games in 2018 before redshirting.

RELATED CONTENT:

Scouting Report

"Runs with an instinctive feel and quick feet for a bigger ball carrier and shows the passing game potential to be an every-down NFL back. He reminds me of Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"Tyler Allgeier is a running back with a good build who has true three-down potential in the NFL. He runs with a good base and is light on his feet with polished footwork for his size." - Nate Tice, The Athletic

"A well-built, highly productive zone-scheme runner with impressive vision and feel for the job. Allgeier is smooth and instinctive with one-cut talent. He effectively navigates the ebbs and flows of run lane development." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

"No nonsense running style that's perfect for a bigger back. Vision is a plus. Always seems to be gaining ground toward the open hole. Outstanding pass-blocker. Finds work and eliminates threats." - Pro Football Focus

Round 6 | OL Justin Shaffer

In Round 6, Atlanta selected Georgia's Justin Shaffer with the 190th overall selection. Shaffer played five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Georgia and appeared in 51 games (27 starts) for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 314-pound offensive lineman started all 15 games at left guard for Georgia as a fifth-year senior in 2021, earning second-team All-SEC honors for the national champions. Last season, Georgia's offense averaged 190.9 rushing yards per game.

The Ellenwood, Ga., native started all 10 games – nine at left guard and one at right guard – for Georgia in 2020. He started 26 games at left guard and one at right guard in his college career. He attended Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, where he was high school teammates with his first cousin and Falcons third-round selection DeAngelo Malone. Shaffer and Malone led the Saints to the 2016 Georgia 3A state championship.

With the selection, Shaffer became the first Georgia Bulldog to be selected by the Falcons since linebacker Akeem Dent in 2011.

RELATED CONTENT:

Falcons select Justin Shaffer in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer in the fifth round.

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) plays against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
1 / 9

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) plays against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
American Team offensive lineman Justin Shaffer of Georgia (54) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 9

American Team offensive lineman Justin Shaffer of Georgia (54) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 9

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) leave the field after Georgia defeated Missouri 53-28 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 9

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) leave the field after Georgia defeated Missouri 53-28 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back James Cook (4) is congratulated by teammates Justin Shaffer (54) and Warren Ericson (50) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
5 / 9

Georgia running back James Cook (4) is congratulated by teammates Justin Shaffer (54) and Warren Ericson (50) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Justin Shaffer of Georgia (54) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 9

American Team offensive lineman Justin Shaffer of Georgia (54) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with teammates Justin Shaffer (54) and George Pickens (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 9

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with teammates Justin Shaffer (54) and George Pickens (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) and Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) after a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
8 / 9

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) and Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) after a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (46) runs a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
9 / 9

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (46) runs a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Scouting Report

"Shaffer has a massive, thick build with good length and an attacking, physical demeanor. He has very good play strength and natural power in his hands to bang and displace defenders on gap run concepts, with the ability to bulldoze defenders in space." - Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report

"Mauling bear at left guard who plays with a salty demeanor … He matches power with power and can win ugly when needed." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Round 6 | TE John FitzPatrick

Shaffer was soon joined by another Bulldog, as the Falcons selected tight end John FitzPatrick with the 213th overall pick – their final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end played in 38 games, 13 starts, over four years at Georgia logging 17 catches for 200 yards (11.8 yards per catch) with one touchdown.

Primarily used as an inline, blocking tight end, FitzPatrick was a key part of a Bulldogs offense that averaged 443.1 yards of total offense per game, 191.2 rushing yards per game, and ranked ninth in the nation in scoring offense in 2021. He posted six catches for 83 yards last year and played through injuries to help Georgia to a 13-1 record and a national title.

RELATED CONTENT:

Falcons select John FitzPatrick in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick in the fifth round.

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
1 / 6

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
2 / 6

Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins breaks up a pass intended for Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Jim Rassol/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
3 / 6

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) catches a pass over Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 6

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) catches a pass over Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) lines up against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 6

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) lines up against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 6

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defender Jalen Catalon (1) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Scouting Report

"Lining up primarily inline with some detached snaps, he was an understated, yet important part of the Bulldogs offense and national title run … his inline blocking and intangibles are what makes him a draftable prospect. He can find a niche as a productive Y tight end in the NFL." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media grades entire Falcons draft class

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith earn high marks for three-day haul

news

Falcons 2022 draft class follows offseason theme

Whether it's in free agency or the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for players that fit one specific requirement.

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Atlanta selected two players from the University of Georgia, their first picks from the school since 2011.

news

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product will join Kyle Pitts in Atlanta.

news

Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product makes the short trip from Athens to Flowery Branch to join the Falcons offensive line.

news

'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch

Allgeier led the nation in touchdowns in 2021.

news

Falcons select RB Tyler Allgeier No. 151 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The running back set a single-season record in rushing yards at BYU.

news

Bair: How Falcons draft strategy produced intriguing Day 2 haul

Atlanta used picks from Matt Ryan, Julio Jones trades to supplement 2022 class

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are still depth needs to fill within certain position groups in Atlanta. What are they? Who could fit?

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Atlanta took the second quarterback off the board with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and loaded up on defense.

news

'I'm the calm villain': Desmond Ridder on Marcus Mariota, growing up watching Matt Ryan, Michael Vick

Ridder started 48 games over four years at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff appearance.

Top News

2022 NFL Draft: League media grades entire Falcons draft class

Recapping the Falcons 2022 NFL Draft class

Falcons 2022 draft class follows offseason theme

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising