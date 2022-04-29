Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

Context plus talent made London the exact right pick at the exact right time.

Want a top-shelf receiver? The first round was the place to get one.

The Falcons read the room well and plucked an elite prospect when they could.

Could this be a No. 1 receiver in the vein of Roddy White and Julio Jones? He has so much work and production ahead to even think about that.

There's one thing we can say definitively: there's potential to reach great heights. Whether he realizes it is a complete unknown.

We do know London is physical, strong and fast. He has the tools to compete at this level and should pair well with offensive weapons Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson.

He has another trait, which Smith pointed out several times in a Thursday night press conference, that made him attractive to the Falcons.

Versatility. He has played outside and in the slot. He has done things at USC he'll be required to do here. They know that from the tape. They know that after working London out privately and meeting with him twice.

"We've seen him go inside the numbers," Smith said. "There are a lot of guys in these offenses who only play one position or only play on one side. It does give you a lot of confidence in ways you can move personnel groups. We've seen him run the routes we're going to ask him to run inside. We've seen him make contested catches outside. We're very confident in the player and what we're getting."

"…He's a really valuable offensive weapon for us."

There was a serious divide among the fan base about which position to use the No. 8 to address, but everyone should be able to see receiver was the right move at the right time.

And, on a team with so many needs and premium positions lacking talent, the main goal can't No. 8 should've been simpler. Don't miss that high.

Then keep stacking picks and filling needs and building a competitive team good enough to earn lower picks.