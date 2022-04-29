How Drake London fits with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons take the big-bodied wide receiver with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:38 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

For the second year in a row, the Terry Fontenot/Arthur Smith regime drafted a big-bodied receiving weapon for the offense. Last year, it was tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick. This year, it was wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick. London was the first receiver taken off the board on Thursday night.

The Falcons came into the 2022 NFL Draft needing wide receivers. Along with edge rushers, the position was one of the most coveted groups for the Falcons to rebuild this offseason.

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage off to Tampa Bay in free agency, the Falcons were without a WR1. They brought back Olamide Zaccheaus as off-season programs began last week, and signed Auden Tate to a one-year deal last month. Frank Darby still remained within the position group, too, from the year before. But even with these decisions, the Falcons were without a true No. 1 target at wide receiver for the first time since - arguably - before the Roddy White era in Atlanta. Now, it goes without saying that London will take over that moniker in this new Falcons era with the days gone of White, Julio Jones and - perhaps - Ridley.

He'll join this core group of receivers with Zaccheaus, Tate and Darby, yes, but more importantly, London joins an offense with Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson as offensive weapons, too. This gives recently acquired quarterback Marcus Mariota a few quality options in the pass game.

"Me and Kyle," London said in his press conference on draft night, "could be something special."

Furthermore, London fits the mold of what Smith was looking for this offseason. The head coach and offensive play caller needed a wide receiver who could take a hit and keep trucking, a YAC bro, if you will. London is that, with The Athletic's Dane Brugler writing in his 2022 NFL Draft Guide that "college defensive backs didn't want to tackle him" and "he provides YAC skills thanks to his toughness and ability to stay afloat."

In college, London's sheer size created matchup problems for opposing defenses. More so, his movements are smooth, and his basketball background serves him well on the move and in the air. Coaches and teammates have said his work ethic, particularly in practice, is unmatched.

If Smith could have created a wide receiver in the lab that fit what he wanted - and needed - for his offense in 2022 and in years to come, London is that creation.

Eight at Eight | Drake London

We take a look at eight options for Atlanta's first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

FILE - In this Dec 12, 2020, file photo, Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
1 / 8

FILE - In this Dec 12, 2020, file photo, Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)
2 / 8

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3 / 8

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown ahead of Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
4 / 8

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown ahead of Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Orlando Ramirez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball during of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
5 / 8

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball during of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
6 / 8

USC wide receiver Drake London poses for a portrait during the NFL Football Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022
CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF, NOT FIRST HALF - Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-27. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
7 / 8

CORRECTS TO SECOND HALF, NOT FIRST HALF - Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona State defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) and linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) defend during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-27. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
8 / 8

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) runs for a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

London's selection started a receiver run

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Here's a list of 30 players the Falcons could draft with their four Day 2 picks.

news

'My heart was racing like crazy': Drake London on Drake bet, playing with Kyle Pitts

London was introduced to the Falcons through former running back Jamal Anderson, who made the Dirty Bird dance famous.

news

Falcons select Drake London with No. 8 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

London had over 1,000 yards in a 2021 season cut short by injury.

news

Scott Bair's 7-round NFL mock draft: Falcons land edge rusher at No. 8, fill out class with skill players and linemen

Jermaine Johnson II and Jahan Dotson highlight this group

news

'There is no life': Falcons scouts describe how the NFL Draft dominates their lives

From texts about players after dark to 12-hour work days, the road to the draft is an all-encompassing commitment for Anthony Robinson and Falcons scouts.

news

NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are latest players linked to the Falcons for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Guide

Everything you need to know heading NFL Draft weekend

news

Bair: Why 2022 NFL Draft is an inflection point in Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith quest to turn Falcons around

Striking gold with premium picks would set Falcons up well for present and a near future with significant salary cap space

news

Falcons issue statement on passing of longtime team photographer Jimmy Cribb

news

LifeBrand Teams Up With Atlanta Falcons On New Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

LifeBrand and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons have entered into a multi-year partnership just in time for the 2022 Draft, further expanding the tech company's reach in the Atlanta market.

Top News

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

2022 Draft Pics | War Room

'My heart was racing like crazy': Drake London on Drake bet, playing with Kyle Pitts

Advertising