Falcons select Drake London with No. 8 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons have selected USC receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick.
Learn more about the newest Falcon right here:
WR DRAKE LONDON
Height: 6'3.7
Weight: 219
School: USC
2021 Stats: Eight starts | 88 receptions | 1,084 yards | 12.3 yards per catch 7 touchdowns | 8 drops
Honors: Second Team All-Pac 12 (2020); Pac-12 Offensive POY (2021); First Team All-Pac 12 (2021); Pac-12 receptions leader (2021); Led team in receiving yards in 2021
Quote: "It's gonna be like twin towers." -- Drake London on playing with Kyle Pitts
What they need next: Edge rusher and receiver were the Falcons' top two needs heading into the draft, and they helped one of those position groups with the No. 8 overall pick. They did so with Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson and every receiver still available, hand-picking their favorite wideout from the group.
The Falcons still have a lot to address, especially on the defensive side. They need help rushing off the edge, maybe more than one pass rusher, in addition to offensive line help at guard and tackle. They could use a cornerback and some help on the defensive interior. Quarterback is the obvious wild card, with a level of uncertainty about whether they'll take a passer on Day 2 or at any point in this draft.
More background on Drake: In three seasons (2019-21) at the University of Southern California, London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) for the Trojans. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London tallied 88 receptions for 1,084 yards (12.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in eight games and earned All-America and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
London finished with at least 100 receiving yards in nine games during his collegiate career, including five-consecutive games in 2021. The 23-year-old was the first Trojan to reach 100 receiving yards in five straight games since Marquise Lee in 2012. Additionally, despite Southern California's storied history of wide receivers, London became the first player to record at least 15 receptions in multiple games in program history. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver also played basketball at Southern California in 2020. He appeared in three games and grabbed three rebounds for the Trojans that season.
London attended Moorpark (Calif.) High School where he lettered in both football and basketball. As a senior in 2018, he tallied 62 catches for 1,089 yards (17.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in football and averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in basketball.