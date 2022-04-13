Rankings the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

3. Offensive line (specifically tackle)

Outside of Jake Matthews (who just signed a three-year extension) and Chris Lindstrom (who has been very good for the Falcons since he was drafted), three spots on the offensive line could be up for grabs in 2021. The Falcons should want to bring in competition for Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield and Matt Hennessy. And I - for one - think they should.

With three really solid offensive tackles in this draft I could absolutely see the Falcons making a practical pick, not a flashy one, at No. 8. It's why I went that route in this week's Mock Draft. I am not sold on Evan Neal being there at No. 8, nor perhaps Ikem Ekwonu, who I really liked watching at the NFL Combine last month. But Charles Cross? He could be there, and I like the idea of the Falcons going after him.

And here's my reasoning: I think McGary's days in Atlanta are numbered. The Falcons could pick up his fifth-year option, but I don't have a good read on if they actually want to or not. That decision has to be made by May 2nd.