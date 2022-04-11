NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

PSA: We're switching things up with the Mock Draft!

For the next few weeks as we prepare for the actual 2022 NFL Draft, the editorial team is going to go about putting our mocks together a little differently. Before, it was just Scott Bair putting these things together on his own. Now, we're all battling it out week after week, until the draft arrives.

This week Scott and Tori (that's who's writing in case you were wondering) take turns taking their picks. Scott drew the odd picks. Tori, the even.

My personal goal for this mock draft was to fluster Scott enough to where he would never let me do another mock draft again. As a Georgia grad coming off a recent national championship, I was going to sprinkle Bulldogs all throughout this first round, putting as many in there as I could. I think I succeeded in that goal, however, my ultimate goal of not having to do one of these mocks again was a failure as Scott said it was too entertaining for me to stop after just one.