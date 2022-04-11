NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

PSA: We're switching things up with the Mock Draft!
For the next few weeks as we prepare for the actual 2022 NFL Draft, the editorial team is going to go about putting our mocks together a little differently. Before, it was just Scott Bair putting these things together on his own. Now, we're all battling it out week after week, until the draft arrives.
This week Scott and Tori (that's who's writing in case you were wondering) take turns taking their picks. Scott drew the odd picks. Tori, the even.
My personal goal for this mock draft was to fluster Scott enough to where he would never let me do another mock draft again. As a Georgia grad coming off a recent national championship, I was going to sprinkle Bulldogs all throughout this first round, putting as many in there as I could. I think I succeeded in that goal, however, my ultimate goal of not having to do one of these mocks again was a failure as Scott said it was too entertaining for me to stop after just one.
Alas, here's my attempt at partially doing this mock the right way and partially annoying Scott with my picks. Enjoy.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch
Scott: Something about this player comp bothers me. Vanden Bosch was a good player with a long career, but I wouldn't use the No. 1 pick on a guy like that. When I think Hutchinson, I think Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack. That makes you feel a lot better about how you use the top slot. Hutchinson can be one of those guys.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Tori: I know the argument could be made that the Lions need an edge rusher more than they need a cornerback, but I think Gardner is a player who is going to change their defense regardless. Does that mean he gets taken off the board at No. 2, though? In this mock it does, gosh darn it!
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
Scott: The need vs. BPA debate has never been more clear. The Texans need EVERYTHING. They take a 10-year starter at a premium position. Some may be clamoring for an edge rusher here. Neal is the smart (and safe) pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Tori: I know there is a lot of contention right now about who the second-best edge rusher in this draft class is. I think the buzz around Walker continues all the way up to draft day and he's a top-5 pick by the night's end.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
Scott: This pick is less about a Giants need and more about what Tori will pick as Panthers GM. What would she want for Carolina? I'm betting she'll take Ekwonu if I pass and try to wait for him at No. 7, so I'll snag him now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts
Tori: Carolina has made it no secret - at all - that they want (and need) a quarterback. Willis' athleticism takes him to the Panthers as the first quarterback off the board.
via Bears
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Tori took a quarterback at No. 6. Her pick makes total sense for Carolina, but it couldn't have worked out better for me. I get the OL I need and the edge rusher I want. Giants got a lot better today.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs (play), Taylor Moton (physical)
Tori: OK. I get it. Drafting an offensive tackle is not the sexiest decision to make at No. 8. However, I do believe it to be the most practical for the Falcons in regards to where they currently are in their roster construction. This is a pick I believe puts the Falcons in a better position in 2023 and 2024.
via Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
This is an unorthodox selection. I don't care. Seattle just had a long run with an athletic passer with great leadership skill. They try to double down on that skill set. Corral's my favorite quarterback in this class. And he fits what the Seahawks like to do.
via Seahawks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
Tori: Adding Walker and Stingley to the New York defense with their two top-10 picks? I think Jeff Ulbrich should thank me for my kindness.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
A player of this caliber making it to No. 11 is a crime. The Commanders are the beneficiary. Absolute steal.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata
Tori: Funny story: When Scott asked me to spell Ngata (for Davis' player comp) I told him it's the abbreviation for "Get After That Ass" but with the letter N in front. We laughed, and then I proceeded to say how much of a no-brainer I felt like this pick would be at No. 12. If Davis isn't a top-20 pick, I rage.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
This Maxx Crosby player comp is a selling point. I covered Crosby in Oakland. Great human. Great player. If Johnson is Maxx's equal, the Texans are headed in the right direction.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Tori: The top edge rushers have already come off the board by the time Baltimore gets a pick. They go after another remaining cornerback instead to fill another defensive need in 2022.
via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Eagles have fewer first-round picks after their Saints trade. They need to make the most of the two they have, and Wilson is a great return on investment.
from Colts, through Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Tori: The Saints use one of their newly acquired first-round picks on one of the best receivers in this draft class. They desperately need young receiving threats and Olave is one of the best of the bunch this year.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)
Justin Herbert is the Chargers' most valuable asset. Protecting him is essential.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Anthony Harris
Tori: And it was at this pick that Scott thought I had lost my mind. Perhaps I have. But I love a good shake-up. Never let them know your next move.
via Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Drake London was listed at 6-foot-5 during the season, and less than 6-4 at the combine. That doesn't change the fact he's a legit prospect. The Saints need quarterback at some point, this year or (more likely) next. New Orleans gets him someone good to throw to.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
Tori: The Pitt quarterback stays in Pitt. It's almost poetic, no?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
Patriots fans want a receiver here. Bill Belichick knows what is better for them than they do, and replaced J.C. Jackson will a quality cornerback.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
Tori: I almost feel like if the Packers don't go receiver at No. 22 then something is wrong. If Burks is still there, surely they don't pass him up.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Karlaftis is NOT Chandler Jones. He won't try to be. He will provide the type of steady pressure required to play good defense. I wouldn't call him flashy. I would call him a smart, productive pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Tori: Do the Cowboys really need to draft another first-round linebacker after picking up Micah Parsons last year? No. They probably don't. Do I like this pick to free up Parsons to do even more coming off the edge for Dallas in 2022? Yes. I do.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
I was able to draft a Georgia player before Tori did!!! Score. Take that, McElhaney. I'll take a possibly dominant interior pass rusher who can do most everything well. The Bills D-line is gonna be lethal next year.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Tori: Did I make this pick just because Scott pissed me off by taking Wyatt with the pick before? Yes. Yes I did. Do I think it still works? Sure. Why not? Tennessee needs a linebacker.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
This is a legit dream scenario for Tampa. They lost Ali Marpet to retirement, and add a plug-and-play interior lineman. And, just like that, the Bucs are ready for another Super Bowl run.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Tori: I will hear no slander about me giving Green Bay two receivers in the first round. They need them, and no one will convince me otherwise.
Via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson
The Chiefs have two straight picks, so I don't have to go for receiver here. I do need to fill a void created with Charvarius Ward's departure. That's a bigger deal than most think. Elam has star potential.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp:
Tori: AH HA!! And here Scott thought I couldn't sneak any more Georgia players into this mock, but I have prevailed. Kansas City likes their YAC bros. And while Pickens is coming off a significant injury, the guy can still absorb a blow because of his build. Perhaps he squeaks into the first round.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
There isn't a huge demand for centers this year. That's an issue for Linderbaum, a top 10-15 talent regardless of position. The Bengals are thrilled by that fact, and fill a major need.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp:
Tori: I chose Dotson at No. 32 because Scott made me feel bad about "taking first-round money away from this poor kid because of your annoying Georgia vendetta." I said vendetta sounded evil. I like to think of my annoyance as a goal.
