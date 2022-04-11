Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

Charles Cross headed to Atlanta after early run on edge rushers in a Scott/Tori mashup mock

Apr 11, 2022 at 09:44 AM
scott bair headshot
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
by Scott Bair & Tori McElhaney
af_22_draft_mock-draft__cp_templateaf_22_draft_mock-draft_v2__16x9

PSA: We're switching things up with the Mock Draft!

For the next few weeks as we prepare for the actual 2022 NFL Draft, the editorial team is going to go about putting our mocks together a little differently. Before, it was just Scott Bair putting these things together on his own. Now, we're all battling it out week after week, until the draft arrives.

This week Scott and Tori (that's who's writing in case you were wondering) take turns taking their picks. Scott drew the odd picks. Tori, the even.

My personal goal for this mock draft was to fluster Scott enough to where he would never let me do another mock draft again. As a Georgia grad coming off a recent national championship, I was going to sprinkle Bulldogs all throughout this first round, putting as many in there as I could. I think I succeeded in that goal, however, my ultimate goal of not having to do one of these mocks again was a failure as Scott said it was too entertaining for me to stop after just one.

Alas, here's my attempt at partially doing this mock the right way and partially annoying Scott with my picks. Enjoy.

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge | Michigan


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch

Scott: Something about this player comp bothers me. Vanden Bosch was a good player with a long career, but I wouldn't use the No. 1 pick on a guy like that. When I think Hutchinson, I think Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack. That makes you feel a lot better about how you use the top slot. Hutchinson can be one of those guys.

sauce-gardner
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Sauce Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Tori: I know the argument could be made that the Lions need an edge rusher more than they need a cornerback, but I think Gardner is a player who is going to change their defense regardless. Does that mean he gets taken off the board at No. 2, though? In this mock it does, gosh darn it!

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

Scott: The need vs. BPA debate has never been more clear. The Texans need EVERYTHING. They take a 10-year starter at a premium position. Some may be clamoring for an edge rusher here. Neal is the smart (and safe) pick.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Travon Walker
Georgia | Edge

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Tori: I know there is a lot of contention right now about who the second-best edge rusher in this draft class is. I think the buzz around Walker continues all the way up to draft day and he's a top-5 pick by the night's end.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

Scott: This pick is less about a Giants need and more about what Tori will pick as Panthers GM. What would she want for Carolina? I'm betting she'll take Ekwonu if I pass and try to wait for him at No. 7, so I'll snag him now.

malik.willis
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

Tori: Carolina has made it no secret - at all - that they want (and need) a quarterback. Willis' athleticism takes him to the Panthers as the first quarterback off the board.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge | Oregon

via Bears

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Tori took a quarterback at No. 6. Her pick makes total sense for Carolina, but it couldn't have worked out better for me. I get the OL I need and the edge rusher I want. Giants got a lot better today.

AP21312688720900
Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs (play), Taylor Moton (physical)

Tori: OK. I get it. Drafting an offensive tackle is not the sexiest decision to make at No. 8. However, I do believe it to be the most practical for the Falcons in regards to where they currently are in their roster construction. This is a pick I believe puts the Falcons in a better position in 2023 and 2024.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info
SEA
9
Seahawks.png
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

This is an unorthodox selection. I don't care. Seattle just had a long run with an athletic passer with great leadership skill. They try to double down on that skill set. Corral's my favorite quarterback in this class. And he fits what the Seahawks like to do.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

via Seahawks

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Tori: Adding Walker and Stingley to the New York defense with their two top-10 picks? I think Jeff Ulbrich should thank me for my kindness.

WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

A player of this caliber making it to No. 11 is a crime. The Commanders are the beneficiary. Absolute steal.

mock.2.davis
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Jordan Davis
DT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata

Tori: Funny story: When Scott asked me to spell Ngata (for Davis' player comp) I told him it's the abbreviation for "Get After That Ass" but with the letter N in front. We laughed, and then I proceeded to say how much of a no-brainer I felt like this pick would be at No. 12. If Davis isn't a top-20 pick, I rage.

HOU
13
Texans.png
Jermaine Johnson
Edge | Florida State

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

This Maxx Crosby player comp is a selling point. I covered Crosby in Oakland. Great human. Great player. If Johnson is Maxx's equal, the Texans are headed in the right direction.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Tori: The top edge rushers have already come off the board by the time Baltimore gets a pick. They go after another remaining cornerback instead to fill another defensive need in 2022.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

The Eagles have fewer first-round picks after their Saints trade. They need to make the most of the two they have, and Wilson is a great return on investment.

NO
16
Saints.png
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

from Colts, through Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

Tori: The Saints use one of their newly acquired first-round picks on one of the best receivers in this draft class. They desperately need young receiving threats and Olave is one of the best of the bunch this year.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Trevor Penning
OL | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr. (size/demeanor) / Riley Reiff (play style)

Justin Herbert is the Chargers' most valuable asset. Protecting him is essential.

PHI
18
Eagles.png
Lewis Cine
S | Georgia

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Anthony Harris

Tori: And it was at this pick that Scott thought I had lost my mind. Perhaps I have. But I love a good shake-up. Never let them know your next move.

NO
19
Saints.png
Drake London
WR | USC

via Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Drake London was listed at 6-foot-5 during the season, and less than 6-4 at the combine. That doesn't change the fact he's a legit prospect. The Saints need quarterback at some point, this year or (more likely) next. New Orleans gets him someone good to throw to.

kenny.pickett
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

Tori: The Pitt quarterback stays in Pitt. It's almost poetic, no?

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

Patriots fans want a receiver here. Bill Belichick knows what is better for them than they do, and replaced J.C. Jackson will a quality cornerback.

GB
22
Packers.png
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Tori: I almost feel like if the Packers don't go receiver at No. 22 then something is wrong. If Burks is still there, surely they don't pass him up.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
George Karlaftis
Edge | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Karlaftis is NOT Chandler Jones. He won't try to be. He will provide the type of steady pressure required to play good defense. I wouldn't call him flashy. I would call him a smart, productive pick.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Tori: Do the Cowboys really need to draft another first-round linebacker after picking up Micah Parsons last year? No. They probably don't. Do I like this pick to free up Parsons to do even more coming off the edge for Dallas in 2022? Yes. I do.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info
BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Devonte Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

I was able to draft a Georgia player before Tori did!!! Score. Take that, McElhaney. I'll take a possibly dominant interior pass rusher who can do most everything well. The Bills D-line is gonna be lethal next year.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Quay Walker
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Tori: Did I make this pick just because Scott pissed me off by taking Wyatt with the pick before? Yes. Yes I did. Do I think it still works? Sure. Why not? Tennessee needs a linebacker.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

This is a legit dream scenario for Tampa. They lost Ali Marpet to retirement, and add a plug-and-play interior lineman. And, just like that, the Bucs are ready for another Super Bowl run.

mock.3.williams
AP Images
GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Tori: I will hear no slander about me giving Green Bay two receivers in the first round. They need them, and no one will convince me otherwise.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Kaiir Elam
CB | Florida

Via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaylon Johnson

The Chiefs have two straight picks, so I don't have to go for receiver here. I do need to fill a void created with Charvarius Ward's departure. That's a bigger deal than most think. Elam has star potential.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
George Pickens
WR | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp:

Tori: AH HA!! And here Scott thought I couldn't sneak any more Georgia players into this mock, but I have prevailed. Kansas City likes their YAC bros. And while Pickens is coming off a significant injury, the guy can still absorb a blow because of his build. Perhaps he squeaks into the first round.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

There isn't a huge demand for centers this year. That's an issue for Linderbaum, a top 10-15 talent regardless of position. The Bengals are thrilled by that fact, and fill a major need.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp:

Tori: I chose Dotson at No. 32 because Scott made me feel bad about "taking first-round money away from this poor kid because of your annoying Georgia vendetta." I said vendetta sounded evil. I like to think of my annoyance as a goal.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Aidan Hutchinson becomes No. 1 pick, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker in top 10

news

NFL Mock Draft: Tyreek Hill trade alters first-round, Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rushers off board early

Falcons take USC's Drake London; Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis go to division rivals.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Major shake-up after Deshaun Watson trade to Browns, early free agency moves

Falcons take Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux; Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go in top 10

news

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Ickey Ekwonu is our new No. 1 pick, Panthers take quarterback at No. 6

news

NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, Falcons secure Georgia defender

Alabama OL Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jacksonville, four Bulldogs go in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, select pass rusher trending up during pre-draft process

Washington moves up to take first quarterback off the board

news

NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Quarterback moves drop Thibodeaux farther than expected, right into Atlanta's lap

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons select Michigan's David Ojabo at No. 8 overall

Panthers get first of three quarterbacks taken in the first round

news

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons end up with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 8 overall

Alabama OT Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jaguars in Scott Bair's mock draft

Top News

Wyche: Why edge rusher could be Falcons focus in NFL Draft's first round

Report: Falcons set to meet with another quarterback

NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and NFL Draft targets if Falcons trade back

Advertising