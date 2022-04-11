Report: Falcons set to meet with another quarterback

The Falcons are scheduled to meet with UNC quarterback Sam Howell this week, per a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This is just one of many stops for Howell as he's also set to visit the Panthers and Colts as well.
Howell is the third quarterback reportedly visiting with the Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Matt Corral and Malik Willis would also be on the docket for Atlanta this week, too.
As a UNC graduate himself, Arthur Smith has already been on campus this offseason, visiting for a spring practice a week before UNC's scheduled pro day on March 28. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that all 32 teams had representation at UNC's pro day. However, league meetings in Palm Beach kept many head coaches and general managers from attending.
The Falcons picked up Marcus Mariota in free agency after the Matt Ryan trade was finalized. However, Atlanta still has five picks in the top-100 picks of this year's NFL Draft. Are they willing to use one on a young quarterback? They're doing their due diligence in figuring that out.
