Report: A second quarterback scheduled to visit Falcons

Apr 08, 2022 at 11:46 AM
The Falcons are set to have quarterback Matt Corral visit the facilities some time next week, per a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Falcons met with Corral during the 2022 NFL Combine last month. Corral said then that the Falcons were actually the second team he spoke with in the formal interview portion of the Combine.

At the time, Corral was asked how he would feel playing behind a guy like Matt Ryan. Corral said who wouldn't want to learn from a guy like Ryan? But also felt the need to say his goal isn't to be a backup.

"I'm a competitor, and at the same time I would absolutely want to be the guy," Corral said.

Since then, circumstances have changed in Atlanta with the Falcons trading Ryan to the Colts and picking up Marcus Mariota in free agency the day Ryan's trade was finalized.

In their joint press conference following the Ryan trade, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith said they were getting on a plane bound for Oxford, Mississippi once the presser ended. They were departing for Corral's pro day at Ole Miss, which they both attended.

Corral is the second reported quarterback visit for the Falcons this offseason. Schefter reported earlier in the week that the Falcons would be visiting with Malik Willis next week, as well.

