'It was a dream': Lorenzo Carter's career brings him back to Georgia

After a "soul crushing" injury in 2020, the outside linebacker is looking to play back into form in front of his home crowd. 

Apr 07, 2022 at 02:05 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AP21361135838263
Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) reacts to a missed field goal by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The 2020 season brought a lot of people a plethora of conflicting emotions. With COVID-19 protocols becoming a new normal for every one across the country, getting back to the old normal of NFL games being played was a long-awaited excitement for many. You could include Lorenzo Carter in that group.

Carter was entering into his third year in the league in 2020, and he - as much as anyone - was ready to get things going.

Year 3 is what many players hope are their year. There's a certain jump players continue to make in their first three years in the league. By the third, they're fully established, fully engrained in the system and fully ready for the NFL season ahead. Carter was no different. Even in the chaos and confusion of the 2020 season and if it would even happen in the first place, Carter felt as good as he ever had before heading into that season.

RELATED CONTENT:

After graduated from the University of Georgia, Carter was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Giants. His first two years in New York saw him start 14 games, accumulate 55 solo tackles (13 for a loss with 23 quarterback hits) and tally 8.5 sacks. In Year 3, as a full-time starter by that point, Carter felt like 2020? Yeah. It was his year.

"For me, specifically, I was like, 'All right. Let's go. It's time to make this big step,'" Carter said to AtlantaFalcons.com in his first interview after signing with the Falcons last week, "to become the player I know I can be."

Instead, five weeks into the season, Carter ruptured his Achilles, ending his third year in the league just as it was getting started.

AP20287104379442
NFL

"For that to happen," Carter said, "it was a little soul crushing."

Carter was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

"It was tough. I had never really had to deal with a major injury like that. I had to sit back and trust God," Carter said. "... It's always going to seem like it's the darkest before the sun comes up."

And in his final year with the Giants in 2021, it seemed like that sunrise was slowly burning away the fog of injury.

Carter said he went into last season feeling 100 percent, physically, after tearing his Achilles the year before. However, anyone coming off a major injury like a ruptured Achilles will likely tell you the same thing: It's sometimes not the physical health that gives you pause. Sometimes, it's mental. For Carter, it was no different.

"For the first couple of games it's like, all right, you actually have to learn to trust yourself again so you can take on all of this pressure of a 350 pound man pushing against you on this one tendon you just got repaired less than a year ago," Carter explained. "It came down to trust and realizing that I put the work in. Once you put the work in it's like, all right, just go out there and do it now."

Carter didn't feel like he really got to that point until the last half of the 2021 season. And when the mental trust clicked for Carter, things started happening physically.

He finished the season with five sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. All of Carter's sacks came in the final four games, as did six of his eight quarterback hits and five of his six tackles for a loss. Those two forced fumbles? They also came during that stretch of games, too.

It was in those final games that Carter said he truly felt healthy, both mentally and physically.

Now, he comes to the Falcons on a one-year deal.

When asked whether or not this one-year deal is a prove-it deal, ultimately indicating to the league that he can consistently be the guy he was through the final five games of last season Carter said yeah, sure. But it's also about just getting back to his game, playing fully the way he knows he can.

"I guess I have to prove it to the other people in the league but I am not worried about them," Carter said. "My teammates know what it is. My coaches know what it is. We'll put it out there on the field."

And Carter will get to do so in the red and black once again.

AP18002093511393
Gregory Bull/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

"Coming back to Georgia is big. It's huge for me," Carter said. "I am super excited to come home, be home, and get to play in front of my home crowd. Get to win games. Make those big impacts for the home team... It was crazy. It was a dream."

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NBC sports has Falcons taking 'perfect long-term' quarterback in first round

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Garrett Wilson, and Drake London are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Behind the scenes with a Falcons' scout at Georgia's Pro Day

Falcons national scout Adetokunbo Abanikanda spent the day with Kris Rhim at Georgia's highly anticipated pro day, with a school-record number of NFL personnel in attendance.

news

Eight at No. 8: Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the presence on the edge the Falcons defense desperately needs?

Thibodeaux has slid down certain draft boards in recent weeks. If he's available at No. 8, do the Falcons pick him up?

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota's opportunity, Malik Willis at No. 8, drafting a running back in 2022 NFL Draft

We also discuss taking a top tackle early in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons add veteran offensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage depth

Atlanta signs offensive tackle Germain Ifedi to one-year deal.

news

Should the Falcons make a first round trade? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Scott and Kris take a look at the Falcons options with the No. 8 pick on the line.

news

Falcons have signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans

Alabama product has ties to Arthur Smith, Dean Pees

news

Bair Mail: Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Marcus Mariota, stockpiling 2023 NFL draft capital and more

We also discuss some options possibly available in the second and third rounds

news

Report: Malik Willis to visit Falcons

Atlanta had a formal interview with Willis in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine last month.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Edge rusher frenzy, Malik Willis going high leads Falcons to top talent

Aidan Hutchinson becomes No. 1 pick, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker in top 10

news

Wyche: Where Falcons stand after Matt Ryan trade, Deshaun Watson exploration

Offseason moves, save quarterback, fall in line with grand plan; NFL Draft vital to proper roster construction

Top News

NBC sports has Falcons taking 'perfect long-term' quarterback in first round

Eight at No. 8: Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the presence on the edge the Falcons defense desperately needs?

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota's opportunity, Malik Willis at No. 8, drafting a running back in 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons add veteran offensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage depth

Advertising