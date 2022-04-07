'It was a dream': Lorenzo Carter's career brings him back to Georgia

"For that to happen," Carter said, "it was a little soul crushing."

Carter was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

"It was tough. I had never really had to deal with a major injury like that. I had to sit back and trust God," Carter said. "... It's always going to seem like it's the darkest before the sun comes up."

And in his final year with the Giants in 2021, it seemed like that sunrise was slowly burning away the fog of injury.

Carter said he went into last season feeling 100 percent, physically, after tearing his Achilles the year before. However, anyone coming off a major injury like a ruptured Achilles will likely tell you the same thing: It's sometimes not the physical health that gives you pause. Sometimes, it's mental. For Carter, it was no different.

"For the first couple of games it's like, all right, you actually have to learn to trust yourself again so you can take on all of this pressure of a 350 pound man pushing against you on this one tendon you just got repaired less than a year ago," Carter explained. "It came down to trust and realizing that I put the work in. Once you put the work in it's like, all right, just go out there and do it now."

Carter didn't feel like he really got to that point until the last half of the 2021 season. And when the mental trust clicked for Carter, things started happening physically.