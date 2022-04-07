Editor's Note: This story is the third in AtlantaFalcons.com's "Road to the Draft" series.
The series will give behind-the-scenes looks at the Falcons evaluation and scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft on April 28-30.
By Kris Rhim
ATHENS, Ga. — Adetokunbo "Tumbo" Abanikanda has attended college pro days for almost a decade.
He served as Falcons Southeast area scout for seven years before being promoted to a national scout last May, responsible for the first evaluation of future Falcons stars like Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Kyle Pitts, among many others.
But one player's pro day stands out.
A.J. Terrell had already done enough to solidify himself as a first-round pick. Abanikanda liked everything about what Terrell did on the field, and his 6-foot-1, almost 200-pound frame gave him the ideal size for the position. When Terrell was "out of his environment," as Abanikanda put it, at the NFL Combine, Terrell still looked smooth, comfortable, and quick through drills, including a blazing to a 4.42 40-yard dash.
So, when Terrell's pro day came around, Abanikanda already knew almost everything there was to know about Terrell, the athlete. He still wanted to see how Terrell did in position drills, but the most critical looming questions on Abanikanda's mind were things unrelated to the football field.
They were questions he would have of any draft pick, especially for Terrell, who would be playing in his native city.
Could Terrell handle being a millionaire in the city he was raised in? Would there be too many distractions that could hinder his success? Is he a guy who struggled with making meetings in college? Will he need a veteran to look after him in his first year?