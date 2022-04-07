In 2021, pro days were scouts' only chance for the in-depth evaluation they typically have leading up to the NFL draft. They were forced to evaluate players from the stands at practices during the college season. The NFL Combine was canceled, which hindered all 32 teams from having access to verified medical reports, measurements, and 40-yard dash times.

NFL personnel were not permitted to go inside schools to speak with coaches or players throughout the season, making pro day's their last-ditch effort to compile information that generally would be gathered over months.

"Everything started there," Abanikanda said. "You had to put a lot of emphasis on numbers. You had to put a lot of emphasis on character because we were so limited. We didn't have the access that we had in the past. So we had to be real diligent, we had to be really careful. In terms of the information that we gathered, we had to make sure that we got the guys right."

Through all of the figurative hurdles thrown in their direction last year, the Falcons still got their first-round pick right. They selected tight end Kyle Pitts, who made the Pro Bowl in his first season. Still, the return to normalcy is a breath of fresh air for Abanikanda. It allows him to utilize the pro day for what he's always focused on: confirmation of an athlete's physical traits and fit, but, most importantly, answering off-the-field questions.

So Abanikanda is watching players go through drills, he's laughing in disbelief with all other scouts as Jordan Davis and Travon Walker show their freak athleticism. And he's talking to parents, coaches, even players in between reps.

These conversations could be the difference between Abanikanda vouching for a player to be drafted in Atlanta or remaining uneasy about how successful a player could become with the Falcons.