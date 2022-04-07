Eight at No. 8: Is Kayvon Thibodeaux the presence on the edge the Falcons defense desperately needs? 

Counter punch: Why the Falcons should pass on Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux has slid down a few draft boards in the last month with some wondering about his overall consistency. Though many can agree his get-off is as good as it gets, those same people think he plays in spurts.

On Monday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his 2022 mock draft which included anonymous insight from coaches, scouts and analysts. When asked about Thibodeaux's future in the league, one source told Feldman he doesn't see Thibodeaux being a solid producer in a 3-4 scheme. They believe he is best suited in a 4-3 front. Meanwhile, another unnamed source compared Thibodeaux's drive to that of a player Falcons fans have gotten to know a little bit in the last year.

"I'd worry about his interests off the field. In a weird way, he reminds me of (Josh) Rosen," Feldman reported the source saying. "I think they're both really good football players, and if they really concentrated on football, they'd be really good at it. But you listen to Thibodeaux talk and you wonder about his mindset. I think whatever his perception of being an NFL guy is is going to be totally different to what it actually is."

If this is truly telling about Thibodeaux's demeanor, is he someone the Falcons want to build around in the early stages of a rebuild?

What are the odds he'd be available?