Falcons add veteran offensive tackle to bolster line of scrimmage depth

The Falcons have signed offensive tackle Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Ifedi comes to Atlanta from Chicago, having spent the last two years with the Bears. He started all 16 games for Chicago in 2020, six games at right tackle and 10 games at right guard. Ifedi re-signed with Chicago in 2021, but suffered a knee injury in Week 5 and was not activated until late December.
In Atlanta, Ifedi will be reunited with former teammate, Jake Matthews. Ifedi and Matthews' paths crossed once before when the two were a part of a Texas A&M offensive line that produced four offensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft for four consecutive years: Luke Joeckel (2013), Matthews (2014), Cedric Ogbuehi (2015) and Ifedi (2016).
Ifedi spent his first four years in the league with the Seahawks, starting 60 games in Seattle at both right guard in his first year and right tackle in his final two years.
