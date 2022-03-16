Jake Matthews, Falcons agree to three-year extension

The Falcons and Jake Matthews have agreed to terms for a three-year extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news first on Monday followed by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Matthews had two seasons left on his previous contract and had the third highest cap hit on the team this offseason (below Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett). The 2018 Pro Bowl selection has been a trusted and productive member of the Falcons offensive line for years while protecting Ryan's blind side.

At 30 years old, Matthews has started 127 consecutive games at left tackle dating back to his rookie season, which marks the longest active streak of starts by an offensive lineman in the NFL and the fourth-longest such streak by any position in franchise history. The 2021 season was another solid year for the lineman as PFF gave him an overall offensive grade of 71.3 with a 77.2 pass blocking grade. Only three sacks were attributed to Matthews in 2021.

By all reports, the Atlanta coaching staff put a high value on Matthews and wanted to keep him around much longer than his previous contract allowed. That original deal would have expired after the 2023 season.

