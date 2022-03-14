Report: Foye Oluokun set to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Foye Oluokun is set to sign a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network reported on Monday afternoon. NFLN reporter Ian Rapoport, directly citing Oluokun's agent, stated that interior linebacker is taking a deal worth up for $46.5 million with $28 million guaranteed.
Oluokun won't sign the deal until Wednesday, when the new league year formally begins.
The NFL's open negotiating window began Monday afternoon, where other teams are allowed to speak with players not on their roster in 2021.
Rapoport also reports that the Falcons pushed hard to keep their own player, a linebacker they drafted in the sixth-round out of Yale who eventually became the NFL's leading tackler in 2022. Regularly competing with big-money deals could be tough for the Falcons, considering the organization's salary-cap situation and need to fill so many roster vacancies.
Oluokun had his best season in 2021, his first working with new defensive coordinator Dean Pees as a middle linebacker, finishing the season with 192 tackles, six passes defensed, two sacks, a forced fumble and three interceptions, including one that sealed a late victory over the Detroit Lions. He evolved considerably during his time in Atlanta, going from safety to linebacker, from reserve to every-down starter and signal caller.
While Oluokun isn't returning to Atlanta, count Cordarrelle Patterson, Russell Gage and Younghoe Koo (restricted free agent) as other Falcons on expiring contracts who could be re-signed in the coming days.