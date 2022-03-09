Does Calvin Ridley news change Falcons offseason plan? -- Question of the Week

From the Falcons perspective, how does this news change the outlook of the 2022 offseason? And honestly, the regular season to follow?

Tori: There are two schools of thought here, in my opinion. First, there's the idea that this really doesn't change the Falcons outlook much at all. They got much-needed cap relief, and they were already looking at bringing in wide receivers to help fill out the room with or without Ridley on the 2022 active roster. They want to bring in those YAC bros we've discussed on the podcast and in the roundtable before. So, that's the first thought.

The second, however, is: Oh my goodness, it's a tough break for the Falcons to not have the draft capital that would have come with a potential trade for Ridley. And not having that changes what the Falcons have to prioritize in the draft. Even without Ridley playing for much of the 2021 season he was still very valuable as a trade candidate for a Falcons team that needs draft capital. I think it's possible the Falcons could have gotten a second round pick for Ridley. Even with the cap relief, not having an extra pick? It's a hard pill to swallow.

Kris: Based on many reports, it seemed that the Falcons were prepared to move forward without Calvin Ridley regardless. From that perspective, this situation does not change much.

However, if the Falcons did move Ridley, they would have likely been compensated with a high pick or high-impact player. Or the Falcons could have been moving forward by retaining Ridley, who is one of the best receivers in the league.

This now means that the Falcons will have to move forward by rebuilding their entire wide receiver room without Ridley and the compensation they may have gotten for him. For the offseason, I think this means the Falcons will likely think much harder about a receiver at No. 8, trading back up into the first round to grab a receiver in the first round or using those second-round picks for receivers. As for the regular 2022 season, the Falcons have arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL; rebuilding that group will be vital in freeing up players like Kyle Pitts, and the Falcons run game in the future.

Scott: Often lost in all the Ridley talk, before or after Monday's news, is that he's a top-tier football who ranks among the best route runners in the NFL and someone I consider capable of being a true No. 1 receiver.

Those traits are either valuable as an on-field producer or as a trade asset. As Tori and Kris said, losing that trade compensation hurts the Falcons in 2022 and maybe beyond, because it's hard to imagine they'd get the same return in 2023 than they would've this year after Monday's revelations.