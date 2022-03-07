NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, Falcons secure Georgia defender

The NFL Scouting Combine is now behind us. I was there for a week and learned a ton about this NFL Draft class, so expect a fair amount of over-reactions to that event. I was inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the workout with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends, and saw some quality from that group as well. Didn't sway how many signal callers went in the first round, but that blazing 40-yard dash certainly moved Chris Olave up the board. The same can be said of Jordan Davis, who proved an athletic freak.
There's also a predicted trade that, in this hypothetical situation, sends Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos for a reunion with Nathaniel Hackett. That isn't a bold prediction, just something fun to try out in these weekly draft experiments.
There's another bold play involving the Falcons, who take a Georgia edge rusher who is ideally built, with the versatility and athleticism to make an impact in Dean Pees' system. You probably know who that is, but I'll leave it as a mystery you'll have to scroll down to confirm.
So let's get to the latest of our mock draft right...now:
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Alabama said this week it would be special to be the No. 1 overall pick, just the second ever from Alabama. He'll get that honor on draft night. Not working out at the combine will have no impact on his status.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
Hutchinson says he watches a lot of Joey Bosa tape. If he's as good as that role model -- he might be even better -- the Lions got an excellent addition.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
The Texans roster is so bad, with so many needs, that they can't overthink. Just take the best player on the board, man. That's Ekwonu. Y'all see his combine performance. Dude's an athletic freak.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
Hamilton vs. Thibodeaux is about as tough a decision as you can get in this draft. Will it be lobster or steak, Mr. Douglas?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Thibodeaux is so gifted, yet knocked about his motor in college. Playing against the world's best should bring his A game all the time. Can't possibly pass on a talent like this.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
The Panthers need a quarterback, but Cross tested extremely well at the combine and the Panthers need protectors so bad. This seems like a perfect match.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
The Giants continue working to upgrade their defense. Lloyd and Thibodeaux could be foundational pieces of a strong defense for years to come.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
I can hear you screaming that this is a combine overreaction. I can see your point, but I'm still gonna push back against it. Walker's performance made me think harder about him going this high. It could definitely happen, and...the more I think about it, Walker seems like a Dean Pees-type edge rusher/defensive lineman. He's excellent defending the run and setting the edge. He can get after the quarterback, and could be a monster rushing inside in sub packages. Walker can do it all. Oh, and the dude is 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, with an 84-inch wingspan. And he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. Walker's trending up, which is why I didn't include him with a trade down. Tough to say how far down they could go. Might as well snag him at No. 8.
TRADE via Denver (for compensation package including Aaron Rodgers)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler, Jalen Hurts
The Broncos execute a trade for Aaron Rodgers, giving the Packers this pick and about a billion others. Green Bay uses it to nab their next franchise quarterback with a cannon arm and mobility.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Garnder was described this week as someone created in a man coverage lab to shut receivers down. That's evident from his college play, which is why the Jets go secondary twice in the top 10.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
Washington is turning over every rock in search of a quarterback. No way they don't add one this offseason. I'm betting it's the athletic signal callers from Ole Miiss.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
Derek Stingley won't get the post-combine buzz going because he didn't work out. It'll have to wait for his pro day for the public to recall what a talent he is. For right now, the Vikings are thrilled to land him at No. 12.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Whether he's 6-foot-4, like he was at the combine, not 6-4 like USC claimed him to be, London's still the best receiver you'll find in a talented position group. The Browns get receiver help Baker Mayfield desperately needs.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
The Ravens always draft smart. They snag a virtual sure thing in Linderbaum, someone you can plug in and play for a decade.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin
Chris Olave reminded everyone about his speed at the combine. What others forget: he's an outstanding route runner. Eagles add a potent offensive threat.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Karlaftis creates LOTS of pressure. The Eagles love that. He's a workhorse who will fit in well in Philly.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: None provided
There's nothing more important to the Chargers than protecting Justin Herbert. That desire doesn't dim the fact the Bolts need help on the defensive interior, and Jordan Davis can give them that. Did anyone else see that combine performance? I mean, wow.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
Pickett can sling it, no matter big his hands are, and proved that in a cold weather city. He'll do just fine in a dome, thank you very much.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Eagles round out their three first-round picks with another quality option at a premium position. They need some cornerback help and land a good one here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley
In this scenario, the Steelers address their quarterback vacancy with a veteran import, and add help protecting him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
Burks is an offensive force able to gain yards after the catch in the Deebo Samuel mold. That's the new offensive trend, and the Patriots will capitalize on it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
The Raiders are bummed that Olave is off the board, but his teammate, also with big-play ability, is another solid option for a team that needs offensive weapons.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril
You ever do a mock draft and wonder how such a talent was still available late? This is that situation. Accidental omission. Ojabo's probably going far higher than this, but he was still on available in this so (insert I don't know emoji here). Anyway, the Cardinals would be jumping for joy if the pass rusher makes it this far.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Nakobe Dean is a playmaker. He's gonna fit right in to a ferocious Cowboys front seven.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
The Bills add another versatile trouble maker to help Ed Oliver on the defensive interior. The Bills are going to hard to handle up front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Green's an elite talent who only dropped this far because of position. Titans enjoy adding a quality, versatile talent at great value.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
An old Bucs defense adds some youthful energy. Shaq Barrett has a new pass-rush partner.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
New quarterback, new receiving to pair with Devante Adams, who ain't going anywhere even if Rodgers is.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Rashan Gary
The Dolphins are desperate for offensive tackle help, but too many good ones are already off the board. They take someone with rising stock, in the public eye, anyway, to help the pass rush.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
Kansas City could go receiver at any time, but Booth's too good to pass up for a team with needs in the secondary.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Bengals need serious help at right tackle. They take someone who could help them right away.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Dotson is a well-rounded athlete who could help a team that needs skill players in the worst way.