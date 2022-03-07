NFL Mock Draft: Broncos trade for Aaron Rodgers, Falcons secure Georgia defender

Alabama OL Evan Neal goes No. 1 to Jacksonville, four Bulldogs go in first round

Mar 07, 2022 at 11:58 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

af_22_draft_mock-draft_v5__16x9

The NFL Scouting Combine is now behind us. I was there for a week and learned a ton about this NFL Draft class, so expect a fair amount of over-reactions to that event. I was inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the workout with quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends, and saw some quality from that group as well. Didn't sway how many signal callers went in the first round, but that blazing 40-yard dash certainly moved Chris Olave up the board. The same can be said of Jordan Davis, who proved an athletic freak.

There's also a predicted trade that, in this hypothetical situation, sends Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos for a reunion with Nathaniel Hackett. That isn't a bold prediction, just something fun to try out in these weekly draft experiments.

RELATED CONTENT:

There's another bold play involving the Falcons, who take a Georgia edge rusher who is ideally built, with the versatility and athleticism to make an impact in Dean Pees' system. You probably know who that is, but I'll leave it as a mystery you'll have to scroll down to confirm.

So let's get to the latest of our mock draft right...now:

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Evan Neal
OL | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Alabama said this week it would be special to be the No. 1 overall pick, just the second ever from Alabama. He'll get that honor on draft night. Not working out at the combine will have no impact on his status.

mock.1.hutchinson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

Hutchinson says he watches a lot of Joey Bosa tape. If he's as good as that role model -- he might be even better -- the Lions got an excellent addition.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | N.C. State

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

The Texans roster is so bad, with so many needs, that they can't overthink. Just take the best player on the board, man. That's Ekwonu. Y'all see his combine performance. Dude's an athletic freak.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

Hamilton vs. Thibodeaux is about as tough a decision as you can get in this draft. Will it be lobster or steak, Mr. Douglas?

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Thibodeaux is so gifted, yet knocked about his motor in college. Playing against the world's best should bring his A game all the time. Can't possibly pass on a talent like this.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

The Panthers need a quarterback, but Cross tested extremely well at the combine and the Panthers need protectors so bad. This seems like a perfect match.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

The Giants continue working to upgrade their defense. Lloyd and Thibodeaux could be foundational pieces of a strong defense for years to come.

mock.1.walker
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Travon Walker
EDGE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

I can hear you screaming that this is a combine overreaction. I can see your point, but I'm still gonna push back against it. Walker's performance made me think harder about him going this high. It could definitely happen, and...the more I think about it, Walker seems like a Dean Pees-type edge rusher/defensive lineman. He's excellent defending the run and setting the edge. He can get after the quarterback, and could be a monster rushing inside in sub packages. Walker can do it all. Oh, and the dude is 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, with an 84-inch wingspan. And he ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. Walker's trending up, which is why I didn't include him with a trade down. Tough to say how far down they could go. Might as well snag him at No. 8.

malik.willis
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
GB
9
Packers.png
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

TRADE via Denver (for compensation package including Aaron Rodgers)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler, Jalen Hurts

The Broncos execute a trade for Aaron Rodgers, giving the Packers this pick and about a billion others. Green Bay uses it to nab their next franchise quarterback with a cannon arm and mobility.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Ahmad Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Garnder was described this week as someone created in a man coverage lab to shut receivers down. That's evident from his college play, which is why the Jets go secondary twice in the top 10.

mock.2.corral
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

Washington is turning over every rock in search of a quarterback. No way they don't add one this offseason. I'm betting it's the athletic signal callers from Ole Miiss.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Derek Stingley won't get the post-combine buzz going because he didn't work out. It'll have to wait for his pro day for the public to recall what a talent he is. For right now, the Vikings are thrilled to land him at No. 12.

CLE
13
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0024_browns
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Whether he's 6-foot-4, like he was at the combine, not 6-4 like USC claimed him to be, London's still the best receiver you'll find in a talented position group. The Browns get receiver help Baker Mayfield desperately needs.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

The Ravens always draft smart. They snag a virtual sure thing in Linderbaum, someone you can plug in and play for a decade.

chris.olave
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLaurin

Chris Olave reminded everyone about his speed at the combine. What others forget: he's an outstanding route runner. Eagles add a potent offensive threat.

PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Karlaftis creates LOTS of pressure. The Eagles love that. He's a workhorse who will fit in well in Philly.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: None provided

There's nothing more important to the Chargers than protecting Justin Herbert. That desire doesn't dim the fact the Bolts need help on the defensive interior, and Jordan Davis can give them that. Did anyone else see that combine performance? I mean, wow.

kenny.pickett
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

Pickett can sling it, no matter big his hands are, and proved that in a cold weather city. He'll do just fine in a dome, thank you very much.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Eagles round out their three first-round picks with another quality option at a premium position. They need some cornerback help and land a good one here.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Trevor Penning
OL | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley

In this scenario, the Steelers address their quarterback vacancy with a veteran import, and add help protecting him.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Burks is an offensive force able to gain yards after the catch in the Deebo Samuel mold. That's the new offensive trend, and the Patriots will capitalize on it.

LV
22
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0015_raiders
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

The Raiders are bummed that Olave is off the board, but his teammate, also with big-play ability, is another solid option for a team that needs offensive weapons.

mock.2.ojabo
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
David Ojabo
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril

You ever do a mock draft and wonder how such a talent was still available late? This is that situation. Accidental omission. Ojabo's probably going far higher than this, but he was still on available in this so (insert I don't know emoji here). Anyway, the Cardinals would be jumping for joy if the pass rusher makes it this far.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

Nakobe Dean is a playmaker. He's gonna fit right in to a ferocious Cowboys front seven.

devante.wyatt
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Devante Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

The Bills add another versatile trouble maker to help Ed Oliver on the defensive interior. The Bills are going to hard to handle up front.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Green's an elite talent who only dropped this far because of position. Titans enjoy adding a quality, versatile talent at great value.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Jermaine Johnson II
EDGE | Tampa Bay

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

An old Bucs defense adds some youthful energy. Shaq Barrett has a new pass-rush partner.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Marquise Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

New quarterback, new receiving to pair with Devante Adams, who ain't going anywhere even if Rodgers is.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Boye Mafe
EDGE | Minnesota

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Rashan Gary

The Dolphins are desperate for offensive tackle help, but too many good ones are already off the board. They take someone with rising stock, in the public eye, anyway, to help the pass rush.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

Kansas City could go receiver at any time, but Booth's too good to pass up for a team with needs in the secondary.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Bernhard Raimann
OL | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Bengals need serious help at right tackle. They take someone who could help them right away.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Dotson is a well-rounded athlete who could help a team that needs skill players in the worst way.

