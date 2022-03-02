Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis meet with Falcons at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Even with Matt Ryan on the roster and currently taking up $48.6 million towards the salary cap in 2022, the Falcons are still doing their due diligence at the NFL Combine interviewing potential successors. The Falcons have a lot of needs this offseason and even though a quarterback is definitely a part of the conversation, there are a few more pressing needs within this roster at this time. But even in pointing this out, the Falcons are still keeping the door open in regards to the future of this position.

As owner Arthur Blank pointed out a few weeks ago: There's going to be a sunset for Ryan in Atlanta at some point. With two years left on his current contract, the time for the Falcons to start thinking of a succession plan is now. Does that involve drafting a quarterback in 2022? Who's the say one way or the other?

Three of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class confirmed they had met with the Falcons this week. Here's a breakdown of what each had to say about their individual interviews.

Matt Corral

Corral didn't attend the Senior Bowl last month as he was still working through a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl appearance in January. He is not set to participate in the on-field workouts scheduled for quarterbacks on Thursday in Indianapolis. Corral did say, though, that he will workout in full at his Pro Day on March 24.

The quarterback said during his Wednesday media availability at the Combine that he wanted to come to Indianapolis to show teams how he performs mentally.

"Teams need to know that I understand the game of football," Corral said. "I wanted to make that point. It's definitely something that I wanted to show, that they knew the ability that I had not only in my physical ability but mental as well."

The interviews were a big pull for Corral to get to Indianapolis. The interview process is just as important for the Falcons here, too, and Corral was one of their first formal interviews with Corral saying the Falcons were the second team he spoke to when he arrived.

If the Falcons do draft a quarterback in 2022, it's entirely likely that he will not be the Day 1 starter. That'll be Ryan's spot until Ryan is no longer in Atlanta. So, how does Corral feel about potentially sitting a year or two behind Ryan? It wouldn't be so bad considering Ryan is someone who's game Corral wants to emulate.