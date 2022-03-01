'We anticipate Matt being part of the team:' Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot discuss Matt Ryan

Smith also acknowledged that Ryan "certainly feels good about where he's at" during this later stage of his NFL career.

General manager Terry Fontenot also praised Ryan's work in 2021 during his time at the combine podium.

"Matt is a great professional," Fontenot said. "He comes in every day and works to help the team win. I really appreciate Matt in terms of what he has been in terms of a leader, a worker and professional, for everything he has done here in Atlanta. From my vantage, it has been excellent and I really appreciate him."

Owner Arthur Blank acknowledged that the Falcons must enact a succession plan at quarterback, but the Falcons feel fortunate to have Ryan in place, which takes a hard deadline of adding a new signal caller.