What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan? -- Question of the Week

If you've been following along at all throughout the last six months, you know those of us over here at AtlantaFalcons.com love a good series. Whether it's Bair Mail, Inside Tori's Notebook, the Scouting Series or any of the bazillion Falcons Breakdowns we've written in the last two weeks, you can always count on a good series from our little trio.

With that being said, we would like to introduce you to a brand new series called: Question of the Week. OK, so not the flashiest title, but it's incredibly self-explanatory. We go for substance, not flash out here in Flowery Branch, y'all.

Here's the sitch: Every week, Scott, Kris and I (hey, it's Tori, btw) will present one question about the Falcons, and we'll discuss various topics related to said question. Our plan is to do this once a week throughout the entire 2022 offseason. We think it'll act as a fun exercise for us, as well as an indicator of what everyone is talking about in relation to the Falcons week in and week out. We'll also go into more detail about these topics in podcast form, too. So make sure to check out the Falcons Final Whistle podcast wherever you find your podcasts (iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, etc). We'll have new episodes for you every week that coincide with the written article's topic.

So, without further ado, let's get into our first of many Question of the Week installments: What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan this offseason?

What do you make of Ryan's 2021 campaign? What do you take from it?

Tori: Look, Ryan did the best he could with what he had to work with. By this point in time in his career, we all know who Ryan is and who he is not. Ryan can make things happen when he has time in the pocket. When he doesn't, he gets in trouble because he's not a byproduct of this "new age" quarterback who will tuck it and run. That's not who Ryan is and he's made a pretty solid career out of being who he is. That's why - when I think about what I am taking from this 2021 campaign - it's less about what Ryan did or didn't do and more about how best he can be protected. This season showed us how much improvement there still needs to be across the Falcons offensive line. I know that's not Ryan-specific, but it means a lot to his overall success and production.

Kris: For the first time in Matt Ryan's career, he did not have the dominant receiving core he is accustomed to, led by players like Roddy White, Julio Jones, or Calvin Ridley, with other talented guys like Mohamed Sanu and Michael Jenkins. Combine that with a struggling offensive line, and Ryan had his worst season statistically since his rookie year. When I look at Ryan's 2021, though, I think that he and Arthur Smith maximized the most of the Falcons situation.

Ryan was not perfect by any means, of course. He missed on throws and had a costly taunting penalty that ended the Falcons' postseason chances, but overall I think the situation would be challenging for any quarterback to overcome. It is easy to simply look at Ryan's numbers and think that he is declining, but they don't tell the whole story. With Calvin Ridley back and possibly an upgraded offensive line next season, we should be able to analyze Ryan fairly.

Scott: My stance on Matt Ryan's 2021 campaign is well documented. Type my name and his into a search engine. My stance on the longtime Falcons quarterback is pretty clear. I think he's really, really good. That descriptor applies to 2021. The Falcons won more games with him than they would've won without him. Ryan's an excellent leader, a shiftier pocket presence than you think and someone who can still put the ball in the right place, right on time.

Did I complain that he wasn't on the Pro Bowl roster? No. He didn't deserve to be there. He did the best he could with the situation that was given. He never complained about protection despite being hit more than any other quarterback. He didn't lament a thin set of skill players. He just went out and did his job.