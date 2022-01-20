Rebuilding pass rush, outside linebacker position in Atlanta: Falcons breakdown

Who stays

Ogundeji

That's it as Ogundeji is the only name on this list who we can say with near 100 percent certainty will be back in 2022. He was drafted in 2021 and did well in his rookie year. He's obviously coming back. As for anyone else? Well...

Who's on the chopping block

Legit everyone else.

Perhaps an argument could be made to keep Vaughters around, but he's a free agent in 2022, as is Fowler, Means and Copeland. When it comes to how different this position group could look in 2022, let's just say "very different" may not even begin to cut it.

Biggest offseason question

How do the Falcons start to rebuild this position?

Because it has to be rebuilt. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. It's been reported and written before but it bears repeating: There were individual players with more sacks in the 2021 regular season than the entire Falcons defense accumulated in the same time frame. For the Falcons to be the team it wants to be, it has to develop a pass rush.