Richie Grant finds his voice in Year 1 with Falcons: Rookie Review

Editor's Note: This story is a part of the Rookie Review series, which evaluates each individual of the Falcons 2021 rookie class, how they performed in Year 1 and what's ahead for them in Year 2.

Ask Richie Grant and he'll tell you: The player he is at the end of the 2021 season is not the player he was at the beginning. For many rookies, Year 1 is a year in which growth happens at an exponential rate accompanied by moments of hits and misses. For Grant, that's a dead-on way to describe it.

"Beginning of the year? Pfft," Grant said. "I've been learning a lot, let's just say that."

After being drafted in the second round of the 2021 Draft out of Central Florida, Grant fell into a safeties position group that was in the process of being overhauled. With only Jaylinn Hawkins returning from the previous year, the Falcons were in full rebuild mode at safety. In the months prior to the Draft and in the months ahead, the Falcons would fill out the room with veterans Erik Harris and Duron Harmon. With both on one-year deals, it seemed the Falcons were trying to buy time for their two young safeties in Grant and Hawkins. Looking back, it was the right decision because it was time Grant needed.

"I'm a completely different ball player than I was when I first got here," Grant said. "It was just raw talent, but now I am finally putting the pieces together."

What's interesting, though, is that Grant evolved most not as a true safety, but as a nickel in 2021. With Harmon, Harris and Hawkins all taking the primary game reps at safety, Grant began the year on special teams.