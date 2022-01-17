Discussing futures for Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and running backs -- Falcons breakdown 

Will Patterson return to Falcons after his best offensive season?

Jan 17, 2022 at 01:15 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

breakdown.rbs
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson had a breakout offensive season in his ninth NFL season. That, well, doesn't happen often. Or, ever, really.

But a career receiver known best as a return man became a real threat working out of the backfield as a runner and receiver.

Even Patterson admits he didn't know a year like 2021 was in the making during the preseason.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I just have to thank coaches for giving me a chance," Patterson said in his year-end press conference. "I didn't play in the preseason, and I didn't really think much in camp about this season being special. They trusted me to go out and make plays, and I really appreciated that."

Let's take a closer look at Patterson's season and the state of the running backs in this edition of Falcons Breakdown:

Primary 2021 production:

Cordarrelle Patterson: 153 carries, 618 yards, 4.0 ypc, 6 TDs; 52 receptions, 548 yards 10.5 ypr, 5 TDs

Mike Davis: 138 carries, 503 yards, 3.6 ypc, 1 TD; 44 receptions, 259 yards, 5.9 ypr, 1 TD

Qadree Ollison: 21 carries, 105 yards, 5.0 ypc, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 12 yards, 3.0 ypr, 0 TDs

Keith Smith: 9 carries, 31 yards, 1.0 ypc, 0 TDs; 9 receptions, 56 yards, 6.2 ypr, 1 TDs

Who stays: Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, FB Keith Smith

On the chopping block: Mike Davis

Biggest offseason question: Can the Falcons find a way to keep Cordarrelle Patterson? That'll be an offseason focus as you can see from my roster projection above, I think the Falcons will keep him because: A. The fit is so natural, and benefits both parties. And, B. The market for an older skill player, even one without tons of tread on the tires, is never sky high. He'll have suitors, but I ultimately think a pact is reached. It's clear from his cleat designs that Patterson wants to stay in Atlanta.

Mike Davis has another year left on his deal, but the dead money associated with his release is pretty small, per overthecap.com. They could walk away from Davis and add a drafted runner of the future. They could also keep him, which is why there are no bold prediction with Davis. I think his future with the team could go either way. Davis would like to run it back, especially after what he considered a disappointing first season repping his hometown team.

Ollison’s an exclusive rights free agent and should be back to compete for carries.

The Falcons definitely need more from their run game, the offensive front and ball carriers included. Adding some new talent in here could help achieve that effort. After running primarily with veterans, adding more youth to the mix may benefit the Falcons.

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On fits for Dean Pees defense, NFL Draft trades, Dan Reeves, Deshaun Watson and options at No. 8 overall

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Falcons donate to social justice organizations in honor of MLK Day

Atlanta-based Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, Foreverfamily receive funds on players' behalf
news

Kyle Pitts' excellent first season foreshadows great career -- Rookie review

Pro Bowler's standout season defined by his expectations, not yours
news

Analyzing Matt Ryan's first year under Arthur Smith, state of Falcons quarterbacks -- Falcons breakdown

Veteran quarterback still performed well despite struggles around him
news

Bair Mail: On Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley and Falcons receiver corps, Matt Ryan, drafting Georgia Bulldogs and more

Your questions get answers in a Friday mailbag
news

A.J. Terrell, Josh Harris named to AP All-Pro second team

Falcons cornerback receives prestigious honor after Pro Bowl snub
news

Kyle Pitts nominated for an NFL rookie of the year award decided by fans

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick set franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie
news

Wyche: What NFL playoff teams have that Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith need to get

Falcons must make key upgrades to compete, qualify for future postseasons
news

'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

Fontenot and Smith's biggest goal is to have their end of the year press conference much later next year.  
news

'There are still challenges here': Breaking down the Falcons salary cap heading into 2022 offseason

The salary cap increased significantly in 2022, but that doesn't mean the Falcons are out of the salary cap woods yet. 
news

Why Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith are committed to collaboration entering pivotal Falcons offseason

GM, head coach have significant work ahead improving talent base

Top News

Bair Mail: On fits for Dean Pees defense, NFL Draft trades, Dan Reeves, Deshaun Watson and options at No. 8 overall

Kyle Pitts' excellent first season foreshadows great career -- Rookie review

Discussing futures for Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and running backs -- Falcons breakdown 

Analyzing Matt Ryan's first year under Arthur Smith, state of Falcons quarterbacks -- Falcons breakdown

Advertising