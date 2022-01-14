Bair Mail: On Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley and Falcons receiver corps, Matt Ryan, drafting Georgia Bulldogs and more

Gabe Adams from Laramie, Wyo.

Hello Bair, Is it time to move on from Ridley, Debo, Jarrett and Mathews to get more picks? Fontenot has proven that he can find gems in drafts and free agency, so why not just overhaul the old regime, sans Ryan (given his contract).

Bair: As a group? No. The Falcons couldn't really even if they wanted to cutting or trading those guys would, per overthecap.com, create a staggering amount of dead money – they still have some associated with Julio Jones, too -- and would rob the team of their top talent. I would expect Matt Ryan, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews to be here in 2022. Ridley remains somewhat uncertain for reasons we've already discussed. Don't forget that Fontenot is passionate that this will not be a rebuild. The Falcons are not going to tear it down to the studs. No way.

Darrell McDowell from Jonesboro, Ga.

I have to say I agree with you on Matt Ryan. I believe we are the only people that say we need to keep Matt. I my opinion he is a top 10 QB in the league always has put up good to great numbers the problem with Matt is he has no line we have 2 good linemen with Matthews and Lindstrom. I don't believe any QB in the league could play behind this line. I think we need to wait at least one more year to think about DRAFTING his replacement and instead work on replacement for the line. Mayfield showed some promise but needs lot of work. However, McGary and Hennessy need to go I will help pack their bags. how do you feel about those two?

Bair: I think Matt Ryan's somewhere in the top 15 and gets a whole lot better with some protection and an improved running back. Adding around Ryan will also help his successor thrive as well. It's tough to re-invest in a position you've (or a previous regime has) already used valued assets on, but, in my opinion, it's required at this point.

Ed S. from Atlanta

Since our Falcons have such a tight salary cap, why is the leadership so laser-focused on paying twice the amount of money for an ace OL to protect Ryan and his top salary when they can simply replace him with a young talented QB with the agility to scramble and make plays on the fly in this new era of football. It's time for drastic changes in order to achieve different results!