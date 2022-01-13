'There are still challenges here': Breaking down the Falcons salary cap heading into 2022 offseason

The Falcons will have to continue to be creative in the ways they make their offseason decisions. And as it was when they took over a year ago, it seems Fontenot and Smith are keeping everything on the table in regards to how they fill the 2022 team. Every one - and their contract - is fair game.

"We have to look at every contract, every player whether they are under contract or not," Fontenot said. "We have to make the best decision for this team moving forward."

With 31 players under contract, Spotrac projects the Falcons Top 51 cap space to be around $12 million with a dead cap of $15.6 million. For more context, the Falcons will have 23 unrestricted free agents in 2022. Some of the names to remember amongst this group are Foye Oluokun, Russell Gage and Cordarrelle Patterson, who's projected market value has increased to $9.1 million this offseason per Spotrac (or a two-year deal worth $18 million).

And - at the time of this publication - the Falcons will have an extra second round draft pick from the Titans that came from the Jones trade.