'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Fontenot assured the Falcons would scour all available avenues to find help in pass rush.

"We're going to look at every avenue to bring in competition whether we're talking about free agency, the draft, after the draft. We're going to work hard to bring in players who can compete," Fontenot said.

As he continued in his response, the Falcons general manager agreed with something his defensive coordinator spoke on a week earlier: Sometimes you just need talent.

Pees noted it is - of course - important to develop your own talent. Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino spoke earlier in the year about the vision the staff has for Ade Ogundeji, the Falcons rookie outside linebacker.

"With all of these players moving in and out of the building we're going to ask - at some point - Ade to be the bell cow in the room," Monachino said during the season. "We're preparing him for that right now."

But this pass rush endeavor is twofold. It's about talent develop and talent acquisition. And with Dante Fowler, Steven Means and Brandon Copeland all at the end of their contract or one-year deals, the outside linebacker position group is sparse heading into the 2022 offseason.

There has to be a very specific talent acquisition the Falcons have to gain.