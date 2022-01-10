Analyzing the top five priorities for the Falcons following season finale loss to New Orleans Saints

2. Offensive line

Matt Ryan was sacked 40 times in 2021. That's not fair from the 41 sacks he took in 2020, but it's still a lofty number. The quarterback hits he's taken in 2021 are up, too. This doesn't necessarily mean the entire offensive line is a wash.

Chris Lindstrom is a bright spot on this offensive line. He has a PFF grade of 85.4, ranking him in the top five of offensive guards league-wide. Jake Matthews has been a reliable left tackle for Ryan for years. And even though his first year as a full-on starter had its ups and downs, center Matt Hennessy performed well. His run blocking grade of 87.4 helped him to a top 10 finish among centers across the league.

It's questions regarding Kaleb McGary and Jalen Mayfield that are the most valid. Mayfield was thrust into a starting job at the beginning of the year, and his numbers show the plight of a rookie's trial by fire in the league. A 27.6 pass protection grade is difficult to overlook. But are the repercussions of this more lenient for Mayfield considering he was playing a new position for the first time as a rookie in the NFL? Perhaps. The same may not be said for McGary, who's 63.7 overall grade is discouraging for a former first round pick with three years of experience.

The Falcons may have to look elsewhere in 2022 to help sure up its offensive line. Which position do they prioritize, though? Left guard or right tackle? Or do they prioritize this position at all and work to keep this group of five together? That's what the offseason will tell us.

3. Nickel

If there's one thing you should know about the nickel position it's that the position was not run the way Pees wanted it to be in 2021. Pees wants one - and only one - nickel. It's how he's always run his defense. The last thing he wants is a rotation at nickel.

That's why when Isaiah Oliver suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, the Falcons really never recovered the way they wanted to. Pees could never really find one person to slide into Oliver's vacated spot. He tried a bunch of different combinations: Erik Harris, Richie Grant, Avery Williams, even Darren Hall at times. Pees doesn't want to keep doing this in 2022. So, where does that leave the position?

Well, for starters, there's a very compelling argument to bring Oliver back. If he can get to 100 percent post injury, the Falcons could resign him on an inexpensive, short-term deal. He's everything Pees said he wanted in a nickel. So, what's the harm in bringing him back? He knows the scheme and he performed well in it.