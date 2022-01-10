Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

The Falcons will face the NFC West and AFC North next season, along with teams of equal standing from the NFC East, AFC West and NFC North.

Jan 09, 2022 at 07:43 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

af_22_editorial_2022-opponents__16x9_1

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga —Now that the 2021 regular season has wrapped, the Falcons 2022 opponents are set.

The Falcons finished third in the NFC South with a 7-10 record, a three-win increase from the 2020 season, in Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s first season.

RELATED CONTENT:

The third place finish means the Falcons will take on teams in equal standing from the NFC East, NFC North, and AFC West in the Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, and the loser of Sunday night's game between the Raiders or Chargers. That's the one opponent that remains unknown at this time.

As part of the NFL's rotating cycles in which a team has to play four teams from another division in its conference, the Falcons will take on the NFC West. Arguably the best division in the NFL in 2021, the division features three teams over .500 in the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Teams also have to play four teams from a division in the opposing conference on a rotating four-year cycle, in which the Falcons drew the AFC North.

The AFC North, featuring the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, has been one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL since its inception in 2002.

Here's the full list of Falcons opponents for 2022:

Table inside Article
HOME AWAY
Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens
San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West (TBD) Washington Football Team
Chicago Bears
AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Atlanta likely looking to sure up the line of scrimmage in 2022 offseason. But which side takes precedence? 
news

Matt Ryan passes Eli Manning for ninth all-time in career passing touchdowns 

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Falcons struggle in regular-season finale, suffer 30-20 loss to NFC South rival
news

Falcons Inactives: Kyle Pitts status update, plus a starting offensive lineman ruled out

Atlanta makes decision on backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't be at Saints game 

Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot
news

Report: Matt Ryan fined for taunting in loss to Buffalo Bills

news

Five things to watch in Falcons season finale vs. New Orleans Saints

The last time these two teams met, Atlanta came out of New Orleans with the win. The Saints have a potential postseason run on the line this time around.
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's future, helping Dean Pees defense and beating the Saints vs. higher NFL Draft pick

We address those topics and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Foye Oluokun discusses unknown future with Falcons 

The league's current leader in tackles will be a free agent this offseason. Do the Falcons have the means to resign him? 
news

Falcons injury report: Four Falcons designated questionable heading into Saints game

news

How Falcons 2022 NFL Draft slot, opponents can be impacted by Week 18 results, including Saints game

Top News

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Hurdle master Russell Gage unveils perhaps his best leap yet on 16-yard pickup

Advertising