How Falcons 2022 NFL Draft slot, opponents can be impacted by Week 18 results, including Saints game

NFL first-round draft pick

We should know where the Falcons will pick in the first round after the Saints game wraps. They currently hold the No. 10 overall pick through Week 17 action, though that will fluctuate roughly anywhere between the Nos. 7 and 14 picks.

There are currently three other teams currently equal to the Falcons at 7-9. There are three additional teams that could also equal the Falcons at 7-10 should they lose to the Saints.

There are several who could equal the Falcons if they beat the Saints and end up 8-9.

Strength of schedule is one thing the Falcons have in their corner regarding their draft slot that will keep them from moving too dramatically one way or the other.

It's the primary tiebreaker after season record, and the Falcons currently have the second-lowest strength of schedule (.459) among contenders for a pick the Falcons may have. While the Saints outcome will impact their strength of schedule, it's tough to see how many, if any, additional teams could dip below the Falcons mark. The Dolphins (8-8) are the only team in this cluster with a strength of schedule worse than the Falcons – their pick is earmarked for the Eagles – and the Broncos (7-9) have a strength of schedule is a smidge above them.

That puts the Falcons in good position to have the best first-round pick among teams with records equal to them.

Teams currently at:

6-10

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

New York Jets

7-9

Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos

8-8

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins