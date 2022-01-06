The throwback dinosaur and the unicorn: Inside Kyle Pitts and Lee Smith's unlikely bond

It was a Thursday at the Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch. The Falcons were inside on this day due to the monsoon-like downpour outside. Media was awaiting Kyle Pitts for post-practice player availability – but he was busy.

Most players had left the field, but Pitts, Smith, and Hayden Hurst were throwing a football from midfield on one end of the indoor facility, trying to hit the bottom horizontal goal post. At one point, they moved to the out-of-bounds line in the endzone, ensuring their feet were behind the pylon, and tried to hit the vertical yellow post.

"Ahh!" "Ohh," Pitts, Smith, and Hurst made animated noises and laughed with each throw.

That's just one instance of the antics between Smith, Pitts, and Hurst at the facility. There are times when Pitts and Smith are chasing each other around, racing, or making ridiculous faces when posing for a pic at practice.

When the Falcons traded for Smith, he did his "homework" to ensure that this organization was one that he wanted to play for nearing the end of his career. Since he's been here, people like Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, and others have proven him right.

Building a bond with Pitts, who he calls a "freak-show-avatar," has been the proverbial cherry on top.

"I've been doing this a long time, and sometimes you get around these top-10 picks and rookies, and you know they're just not willing to dive into it and truly be professionals until years down the line," Smith said. "This dude has been a true professional since day one, and all he wants to do is get better.