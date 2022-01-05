'Why not finish my career here?': Cordarrelle Patterson on free agency, career-best season

And Patterson, 30, does not see himself slowing down any time soon.

"I still got ten years left in me," Patterson said with a smile. "Ten years, plus. I'mma be here 'till they kick me out."

Whether Patterson spends those next ten years in Atlanta, however, depends on this offseason.

After the season ends, Patterson will become an unrestricted free agent and will likely command a large market following his dominant year.

Still, Patterson does not see himself playing anywhere else.

He is just a few hours from his hometown in Rock Hill, South Carolina, so he often gets to see his beloved family, and he has become a fan favorite. Most importantly, he feels more comfortable in Arthur Smith's offense than he ever has in his career.

Not to mention, Patterson has already played with multiple different teams and coordinators who have failed to optimize his skills like Smith and Offensive Coordinator Dave Ragone have this season.

For that reason, it would be hard for him to leave.