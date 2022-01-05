'Why not finish my career here?': Cordarrelle Patterson on free agency, career-best season

Patterson has career-highs in almost every category, including yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. 

Jan 05, 2022 at 04:08 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Cordarrelle Patterson donned a black hoodie with pink writing following Falcons practice Wednesday afternoon. The writing read: "Atlanta Georgia Changed My Life."

While Patterson said he did not buy the hoodie and that it "popped" in his locker a few weeks ago, it could not be a more fitting phrase for his dominant season.

It is no secret by this point that Patterson has been one of the Falcons' best and most consistent offensive weapons this season – if not the best. He's having the best year in his career by far, with career-highs in almost every category, including yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing and receiving touchdowns.

And Patterson, 30, does not see himself slowing down any time soon. 

"I still got ten years left in me," Patterson said with a smile. "Ten years, plus. I'mma be here 'till they kick me out."

Whether Patterson spends those next ten years in Atlanta, however, depends on this offseason. 

After the season ends, Patterson will become an unrestricted free agent and will likely command a large market following his dominant year. 

Still, Patterson does not see himself playing anywhere else.

He is just a few hours from his hometown in Rock Hill, South Carolina, so he often gets to see his beloved family, and he has become a fan favorite. Most importantly, he feels more comfortable in Arthur Smith's offense than he ever has in his career. 

Not to mention, Patterson has already played with multiple different teams and coordinators who have failed to optimize his skills like Smith and Offensive Coordinator Dave Ragone have this season. 

For that reason, it would be hard for him to leave. 

"I've been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I'm at home. Why not just finish my career here?" Patterson said. "I'm comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?"

