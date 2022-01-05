Bair Mail: On future of Falcons running backs, helping the pass rush, free agency needs, Calvin Ridley and trading up in NFL Draft

Ryan Murray from Wichita Falls, Tex.

Scott, love the column. Thanks for the great work you do. In your opinion, where's the biggest draft need and what is the biggest free agent need? I'd say draft defense, free agent O-Line. Interested to know your thoughts. Cheers!

Bair: We've gone over NFL draft needs a bunch in this one, but Ryan's question about free agent needs intrigues me when put in context of where the Falcons are with the salary cap. It's not a reach to say they won't be in play for elite free agent talent. So the question is where can the Falcons benefit from a veteran presence who wouldn't get paid a ton but could still make an impact on the field?

That's one to ponder. I think they'll need receiver help in that arena, especially if Russell Gage goes elsewhere. Maybe a right tackle or a cornerback or an edge rusher. Could they afford Haason Reddick from Carolina? Maybe Mario Addison's a veteran leader who could bring some juice and help Ade Ogundeji and a drafted player. Maybe take a flier on Will Fuller? There's plenty of time to explore those options this spring, and it's an interesting question to ponder as we move forward.

I know there's one more game left in the season, but after our defeat in Buffalo, I have all eyes on the draft. Is there any trade package that may include Calvin Ridley and a first round pick that can possibly land us a top 3 pick in this draft?

Bair: I don't know if trading up's the way to go here. Head coach Arthur Smith was asked for an update on Calvin Ridley and didn't have one. He's obviously not coming back this season, but it's uncertain what happens with him in the future. Also, the Falcons are at a state where trading down's more likely than anything. They want more picks and players, not less. Trading two for one isn't a good deal right now. If Ridley can return and contribute at his level and the Falcons get a solid player midway through the first round, that's a win.

Hi, Scott, let's talk about quarterbacks for a minute. We all know how much Matt Ryan has been hit in the last few years and that he'll most likely be back next year. With all that being said since there is no longer any hope of making the playoffs, why not sit Matt in the last game (even if it's with NO) and let Rosen and Franks play, sort of an audition for next year. Best case scenario, Matt's replacement is already on the roster and we won't have to use a high draft pick on one, with so many other needs. Your thoughts, Sir, and it's been great as a fan, to enjoy the work you and your posse have done for all of us this year.

Bair: I understand what you're saying, here Will, but Matt Ryan's gonna start on Sunday. For one, there's a playoff spot possibly at stake against the rival Saints. The Falcons won't concede that contest right away. And, in my opinion, Ryan's successor is not on this roster. He's still in college somewhere in this country. The Falcons have gotten a long look at Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks in practice, and shorter looks in game. It might be worth bringing Rosen back in 2022, to give him a full preseason to make an impression, but I'd bet the next starting quarterback not named Ryan comes out of this NFL Draft or, in my opinion, the next one.

