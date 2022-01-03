Missing weapons, shifting priorities in Falcons loss to Buffalo: Inside Tori's Notebook 

However, after Oluokun's interception, it seemed the Bills had had enough and they diligently moved away from the pass. In order to be more effective offensively, Buffalo kept the ball on the ground in the second half. And by the end of the game, the Bills offense had accumulated over 200 rushing yards.

From Oluokun's perspective, the Falcons did a nice job in the first half of making Allen uncomfortable in the pocket, and that's what caused the shift in the game plan for the Bills.

"He started to try to make plays with his feet and try to force a little bit of stuff… We turned him over too," Oluokun said. "So, that's probably why they went away from it, trying to find something that was going to work for them going late into the game."

What worked was the run, and as the Bills shifted their offensive attack, the Falcons struggled to get off the field. By the end of the game, Buffalo was 7-of-12 on third down. The Bills had seven full possessions. The result of said possessions was either a touchdown or interception, which I found to be a wild stat. If the Falcons didn't come up with a turnover, they gave up a touchdown.