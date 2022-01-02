'We had chances': Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst absence felt in loss to Bills 

Pitts did not play in most of the second half after suffering an injury in the second quarter. Hurst was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier in the week.

Jan 02, 2022 at 06:53 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

pitts_cp_010222

Kyle Pitts and the Falcons were rolling. Pitts caught a pass and evaded Bills defenders for 61 yards downfield, which put him over a thousand yards on the season in the second quarter of Sunday's pivotal matchup. He surpassed Julio Jones' rookie franchise receiving yard record with the reception and became the second rookie tight end in NFL history with over one thousand yards. 

Mike Davis bolted into the endzone a few plays later, and Younghoe Koo nailed the extra point to make the score 14-12, Bills. 

RELATED CONTENT:

On the next drive, while running a route across the middle of the field, Pitts pulled up and began to limp and jump towards the sideline while holding his right hamstring. Pitts stayed out for the remainder of the second quarter, and the Falcons converted on a field goal to go into halftime leading 15-14.

Pitts tried to return on the Falcons' first drive of the third quarter, but he limped off the field and did not return. With Pitts out and Hayden Hurst missing the game due to being placed on the reserve/Covid-19list, the Falcons were down two of their most dynamic weapons, and their absence was felt throughout the Falcons scoreless second half. 

"It's hard to replace his skill set," Matt Ryan said. "and he played extremely well for us when he was out there." 

Still, players stepped up for the Falcons in the second half, like Parker Hesse. And the Falcons had opportunities to stay in this game, but ultimately, they could not capitalize. 

"It's always tough, trust me, when you don't have the full complement of guys. It's difficult, but you gotta find a way to do it," Ryan said. "And we had chances we really did, and it's disappointing that we didn't take advantage of it."

One of the changes that came with Pitts and Hurst out was the offensive play calling. The Falcons rely heavily on two-tight end sets featuring Hurst and Pitts, so the change forced the Falcons' offense to adjust with both players missing. 

"Definitely changes some of the plays we have and the personnel groupings," Ryan said post-game. "For the most part, we are in a position where we needed to throw it; we needed to go fast. And while we've done that at times in those personnel groupings, we're more than capable of doing it from some three-wide receiver sets with one running back." 

And while the scoreless second-half scoreboard does not reflect it, the Falcons did move the ball after Pitts' exit.

Hesse, elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week, made plays for the Falcons in the second half. Hesse finished with three receptions for 31 yards – with two of his catches coming in the second half – and made an impact blocking down the stretch. Not to mention, Russell Gage made big catches in the second half and finished the game with three receptions for 50 yards.

"[Hesse] played really well; he gave us everything he had down the stretch, and I'm proud of him for that effort," Ryan said. "And I thought our wide receivers competed and played really tough.

"… It's always difficult when somebody goes down, but you gotta rely on the other guys to step up. And I'm proud of those guys. I thought their effort and intensity and the way that they played, you know, was something as a teammate I really appreciate."

And even with missing weapons, the Falcons had chances in the second half, their best coming in the fourth quarter.

Ryan scrambled four seven yards for a touchdown to bring the Falcons within a score. But officials took the touchdown away after Ryan's knee was deemed down before crossing the endzone and flagged his post-touchdown celebration for taunting. 

The penalty pushed the Falcons back, making it third and 16, and they could not convert. The Bills ran off the remaining five minutes and 42 seconds on their next drive, eliminating the Falcons from the playoffs. 

"We just needed to be more opportunistic," Ryan said. "...We had a chance there at the end, and it's just disappointing that it didn't shake out how we wanted it to."

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: A key area the Falcons must improve to reach postseason goals in 2022

Performance in one-score games a major sign on progress, but Falcons must do better against top teams to reach playoffs next season. 
news

Matt Ryan breaks down taunting penalty and overturned touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills

Tori's Takeaway: Analyzing the moment the Falcons quarterback called both surprising and disappointing 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons contest vs. Buffalo Bills

Falcons eliminated from playoff contention with 29-15 loss to Bills
news

Kyle Pitts becomes second tight end to eclipse 1,000 yards in NFL history, breaks Julio Jones' franchise record

news

Falcons Inactives: Falcons make decision on backup quarterback ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup

Atlanta updates the status of Fabian Moreau ahead of Week 17 game in Buffalo
news

Falcons activate trio of players off reserve/COVID-19 list, still bring in reinforcements

Analyzing the Falcons roster moves ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills 
news

Five things to watch as Falcons travel to face Buffalo Bills 

Kyle Pitts is on his way to (potentially) another record-breaking day in Buffalo
news

Former Falcons head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

news

Falcons injury report: Fabian Moreau receives injury designation for Bills game

The veteran starting cornerback still has a chance to play Buffalo
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts' record chase, when to get Matt Ryan's successor and the NFL draft need vs. best player available debate

Your questions get answers in Friday's mailbag
news

Falcons activate defensive lineman off reserve/COVID-19 list, sign offensive lineman

Top News

Bair: A key area the Falcons must improve to reach postseason goals in 2022

Matt Ryan breaks down taunting penalty and overturned touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills

'We had chances': Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst absence felt in loss to Bills 

Three gut reactions to Falcons contest vs. Buffalo Bills

Advertising