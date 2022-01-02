'We had chances': Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst absence felt in loss to Bills 

Kyle Pitts and the Falcons were rolling. Pitts caught a pass and evaded Bills defenders for 61 yards downfield, which put him over a thousand yards on the season in the second quarter of Sunday's pivotal matchup. He surpassed Julio Jones' rookie franchise receiving yard record with the reception and became the second rookie tight end in NFL history with over one thousand yards.

Mike Davis bolted into the endzone a few plays later, and Younghoe Koo nailed the extra point to make the score 14-12, Bills.

On the next drive, while running a route across the middle of the field, Pitts pulled up and began to limp and jump towards the sideline while holding his right hamstring. Pitts stayed out for the remainder of the second quarter, and the Falcons converted on a field goal to go into halftime leading 15-14.

Pitts tried to return on the Falcons' first drive of the third quarter, but he limped off the field and did not return. With Pitts out and Hayden Hurst missing the game due to being placed on the reserve/Covid-19list, the Falcons were down two of their most dynamic weapons, and their absence was felt throughout the Falcons scoreless second half.

"It's hard to replace his skill set," Matt Ryan said. "and he played extremely well for us when he was out there."

Still, players stepped up for the Falcons in the second half, like Parker Hesse. And the Falcons had opportunities to stay in this game, but ultimately, they could not capitalize.