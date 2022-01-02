Kyle Pitts becomes second tight end to eclipse 1,000 yards in NFL history, breaks Julio Jones' franchise record

Kyle Pitts added another record to his historic rookie season on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Pitts became the only rookie in Falcons' history to amass over 1,000 receiving yards.
Pitts also set a new rookie franchise record when he caught a 61-yard pass in the second quarter, moving past Julio Jones for the most receiving yards for a rookie in Falcons' history.
The milestone moves Pitts even closer to passing Mike Ditka's 60-year-old rookie record for receiving yards for a tight end (1,076), a mark that has been attached to Pitts' name since he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick.
Sunday's milestones come a little over a week after Pitts was named to the Pro Bowl and just a week after he set the Falcons franchise record for yards for a rookie tight end. Pitts also became the only rookie tight end in NFL history with 60+ receptions and 900 yards last week.
Pitts is currently third in the NFL among tight ends in receiving yards, behind Baltimore's Mark Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce.