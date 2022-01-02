Falcons Inactives: Falcons make decision on backup quarterback ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup

BUFFALO, NY — After getting Feleipe Franks back to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, the Falcons chose to keep him inactive against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Along with Franks, fellow quarterback Matt Barkley is also inactive in Buffalo. The Falcons claimed Barkley off waivers earlier this week to account for Franks' move to the reserve/COVID-19 list. It would seem the Falcons feel confident in the work Josh Rosen has put in this week as Matt Ryan's backup.

RELATED CONTENT:

In other inactives news, cornerback Fabian Moreau has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Moreau was listed as doubtful on Friday after not practicing throughout the week with a rib injury. In his place opposite AJ Terrell could be any number of players like Kendall Sheffield, Darren Hall or Avery Williams.

The Falcons were initially looking thin in the secondary, but Richie Grant's Saturday activation off the reserve/COVID-19 list has helped fill in the rotation, but without Jaylinn Hawkins (who is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list) the Falcons are still looking for help at safety, which could open the door for someone like Shawn Williams to get the start.

In a development across the defensive line, the Falcons have decided to keep Tyeler Davison inactive. Davison recently came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. This means rookie Ta'Quon Graham and practice squad elevation Nick Thurman could see more extended playing time.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives: