Examining the effects of COVID-19 spike for the Falcons

However, it's not all bad news for the Falcons regarding the new developments in the nation's spike in COVID-19 cases. For Arthur Smith, he has reasons to feel optimistic, perhaps as optimistic as he's felt about the state of COVID-19 cases in the league in two years.

He feels this way because we know more about the virus, and how to combat it.

This week the CDC recommended the length of isolation for people with COVID-19 to be shortened from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic. The NFL reflected these changes in their new protocols and guidelines.

Because of these changes, Smith is optimistic the Falcons will see some of their players return to the active roster prior to the start of the game on Sunday in Buffalo. You have to take it on a case-by-case basis, Smith said of players' potential return, but he said ultimately, yes, there is hope.

"There is optimism that we can get some guys back," he said.

Smith thought back to last season and the last time he was set to face the Buffalo Bills. He was with Tennessee at the time and they were experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the 2020 NFL season. With over 20 players testing positive in the week before the game and the Titans' facility was shut down. the league moved to reschedule said game to be played on the following Tuesday night.

Even with a handful of Falcons players heading to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Smith said there's reason to believe everyone is better equipped to handle positive tests, particularly with the Falcons having a perfect vaccination status.

"Certainly you're way more optimistic than you were," Smith said. "It's kind of ironic that we're playing Buffalo. It was a different experience last year when we were with Tennessee playing Buffalo. The world was a different place."