The evolution of Richie Grant

In fact, Pees spent a good chunk of his midweek press conference discussing Grant's progress at the nickel position, as well as the added responsibility that goes along with it.

In Pees' scheme, the nickel controls a lot within the scope of the defense. According to Pees himself, though the nickel isn't necessarily making the calls on the field, his alignment "dictates everything" for the Falcons.

Grant has had to learn a lot by way of formations and communication, specifically. Pees said that was a major key to his increased playing time.

"He's has had to learn, 'OK, here's my formation and here's where I have to make my call and let everybody know the nickel is right or left,'" Pees explained, "because that sets up everything that we do."

And there were - of course - growing pains throughout that process. When everyone was wondering (quite loudly) why Grant wasn't seeing the field, he was working and learning and chatting with Pees, because there was a lot he had to catch up on.

Pees said he and Grant will share a laugh every now then when Pees brings something new to his attention.

"I'll make a reference to Central Florida," Pees said, "and (he'll be like), 'Yeah, we didn't really do too much of that.'"

And that's not a knock to UCF, or Grant. There are professionals that have to take time to learn Pees' scheme, especially a nickel who is so vital to the operation.