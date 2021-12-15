Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler missed the start of this practice week, according to a participation report released by the team.
He wasn't available for Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury suffered in a victory over the host Carolina Panthers.
Safety Erik Harris is out with a chest injury, though head coach Arthur Smith said he's headed for injured reserve and won't return this season. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who scored a touchdown in his first game back from an ankle injury, missed practice due to an illness.
Safety Richie Grant and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji were full participants after missing the Panthers game.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/