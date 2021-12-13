Striking balance, winning the turnover battle: Inside Tori's Notebook

"ERMAHGERD. Is this balance?"

OK I am going to be really honest here: I am currently in the car on the way back to Atlanta from Charlotte. Therefore, I do not have the WiFi capabilities at the current moment to really break this down as fully as I want to. But I have a feeling that for the first time in… years (?)... the Falcons ran more run plays than they did pass plays.

In the win over the Panthers the Falcons threw the ball 28 times. They ran the ball 36 times.

For the last few games, the Falcons have felt as balanced offensively as they have in years. Covering the team in 2020, I never felt like they were. It was something former offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter was asked about time and time again: What will it take for this offense to become balanced in its attack?

Have they found that balance in 2021? It feels like they have, or - at the very least - are trending that way.

Now, before I get too far in the weeds within the scope of this topic I feel the need to say that sometimes there is too much put on the whole notion of an offensive being "balanced." Sometimes, the game doesn't call for it. Sometimes, you get behind and the clock is working against you. So, you can't run the ball because you don't have time. Sometimes, you're trying to burn the clock so you go run heavy. Variations of both happens all the time.

However, for too long and in too many games, the Falcons have had to undergo the attack of the former. They're either working from behind, or they're fending off a surging opponent. In very few instances over the course of the last couple years, the Falcons haven't been in the position to run the ball late. Or they've tried, and failed to do so.

Against Carolina, they didn't. It worked. The run game worked. In the final minutes of the game, the Falcons handed the ball off to Mike Davis five times. They allowed Matt Ryan to sneak it a few yards to earn the final first down of the game.