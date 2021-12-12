Inactives: Updating the status of two Falcons rookies, plus change in backup quarterback vs. Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC -- The release of the Falcons inactives list presented quite the intrigue prior to Sunday's game in Carolina.

Both Richie Grant and Ade Ogundeji suffered ankle injuries against Tampa Bay last Sunday. They were listed as questionable on Friday's game report after being limited throughout Thursday and Friday's practice. Grant and Ogundeji were both listed as inactive for the Falcons rematch against Carolina.

Grant has seen increased playing time in the secondary's rotation in recent weeks, and Ogundeji has started the previous seven games at outside linebacker for the Falcons. Their absence will be felt on Sunday.

In other inactive news, quarterback Josh Rosen was listed as inactive on Sunday. This came as quite the surprise as Rosen was never listed in the injury reports throughout the week. We should know more after the game during Arthur Smith's postgame press conference regarding Rosen's status. In the meantime, it would seem Feleipe Franks is Matt Ryan's backup quarterback in Carolina.

Continuing the rotation of defensive linemen on the inactive list, the Falcons listed Jonathan Bullard inactive again as well as Tyeler Davison. This means players like Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush and John Cominsky will join Grady Jarrett along the defensive front.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

QB Josh Rosen

S Richie Grant

OL Josh Andrews

OLB Ade Ogundeji

DL Tyeler Davison