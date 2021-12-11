Five things to watch in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

5. A must-win game to stay in the conversation

The Falcons do not necessarily control their own destiny when it comes to a potential playoff run, but they definitely do play a role in their own success. They have to win games. And the first game on the docket is Carolina. The Falcons have five games left, two against divisional opponents in the Panthers and Saints. If the Falcons can go 3-2 throughout the next five weeks, they will put themselves in position to at least be in the playoff conversation.