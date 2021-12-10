The role the run game will play in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

From head coach Arthur Smith's perspective, the last two games have looked more like what he envisioned this run game being in Atlanta. He said sometimes establishing the run in a new scheme takes time. He said there has been a lot of work put in to get the concepts right, and that work "needed to pay off" for the Falcons. And based on the last two games, it looks like it's starting to.

"I think we're getting more in sync," Smith said. "We certainly do things better, but we've got to keep trending in the right direction to give us a chance to win and play well down the stretch."

So, continuing to take positive steps forward in the run game will be of a continued importance to the Falcons in Charlotte. But their opponents also want to run the ball.

From Carolina's perspective, the one thing they know they can do against the Falcons is run the ball. When the Panthers were in Atlanta in Week 8, they had 203 rushing yards worth of productivity doing so. Chuba Hubbard finished the game with 82 of said 203 rushing yards. But more notable was Sam Darnold's numbers. The quarterback leaked out for 66 yards on eight carries. That's good enough for an eight yard average per carry.

It's important to note, though, that the Falcons won't see the exact same Panthers team on Sunday. Carolina has parted ways with their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. And they've picked up Cam Newton, who will be the Panthers quarterback come Sunday. As far as running threats go, if Darnold picked up 66 yards against the Falcons last time, if Atlanta's defensive front doesn't contain the pocket, who knows what Newton will do.