What will it take for the Falcons to play a complete game in 2021?

What we (as listeners and readers) can infer: It's interesting seeing the different ways in which all three coordinators thought about and answered this singular question.

Ragone's answer was based in identity: When he turns on the film, is he seeing what he and Smith are installing offensively? Pees' answer was based in production: Is the defense doing what it needs to do in order to keep opposing offenses out of the endzone? And finally, Williams' answer was based in mentality: Are the Falcons playing with an intensity on special teams that keeps the field position where they want it?

Identity. Production. Mentality. These things a complete game makes, but only when accumulated through four quarters of work. And so far in 2021, we have yet to see all three working together within the constraints of a single game setting. Does that mean it's impossible? No. Not at all. It just means there is still work to be done.

Like Smith said, there have been moments of these three notions coming together for this Falcons team in 2021. When asked to specify which moments, a few weeks ago Smith ticked off some he thought worked in this context. He saw cohesiveness at certain points in the Giants game. In London against the Jets, too. There was the first half of the Saints game, or even the third quarter of the first Tampa Bay matchup. Smith even said the first half of the Falcons loss to the Washington Football Team was an indicator of completeness.

The key for the Falcons moving forward is to take these moments and turn them into games. When they do, the identity, production and mentality will marry together, and it's at that point that we may see a complete game.