Falcons health checkup: Updating the status of Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley and others

As for other health updates, Smith said there is still no timeline for Calvin Ridley's return. Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list a month ago.

"As soon as we get an update on Ridley, we will let you know," Smith said on Monday. "But there's no update there."

The Falcons will also continue to monitor the injuries of two rookies: Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant. Both suffered ankle injuries on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The first-year players have been heavily involved in the defensive rotation throughout the last two games. Smith said the Falcons "feel all right" about Ogundeji and Grant's status heading into a new week, but did add they won't know much until they both get back out to practice.

This will be an important development to keep an eye on as the week moves forward with the Falcons prepping to face Carolina this coming Sunday.