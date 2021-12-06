Falcons health checkup: Updating the status of Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley and others

Arthur Smith said the Falcons will continue to monitor rookies Richie Grant and Ade Ogundeji

Dec 06, 2021 at 02:16 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211028_Practice_DW2_0154
Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday October 28, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After suffering an ankle injury late in the game against Dallas a few weeks ago, the Falcons are inching closer to getting Hayden Hurst back on the playing field. Hurst has missed the last three games while on injured reserve.

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday that the tight end is back in the building, and is expected to start practicing this week. Once Hurst returns to practice he will enter into a 21-day period in which he can be activated from IR to the active roster.

RELATED CONTENT:

This would be good news for the Falcons as they would get back another option in the pass game for Matt Ryan, perhaps it also takes a little pressure off Kyle Pitts, as well.

As for other health updates, Smith said there is still no timeline for Calvin Ridley's return. Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list a month ago.

"As soon as we get an update on Ridley, we will let you know," Smith said on Monday. "But there's no update there."

The Falcons will also continue to monitor the injuries of two rookies: Ade Ogundeji and Richie Grant. Both suffered ankle injuries on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The first-year players have been heavily involved in the defensive rotation throughout the last two games. Smith said the Falcons "feel all right" about Ogundeji and Grant's status heading into a new week, but did add they won't know much until they both get back out to practice.

This will be an important development to keep an eye on as the week moves forward with the Falcons prepping to face Carolina this coming Sunday.

"We'll get (Grant and Ogundeji) some work," Smith concluded, "and see where they are at."

af-21_web_50-50-ads

Related Content

news

Falcons roster moves: Making room for Hayden Hurst's possible return, a punter emerges

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday that Hayden Hurst would return to practice this week
news

Bair Mail: On the goal-line sequence vs. Bucs, losing the line of scrimmage and the Falcons secondary

(Tons) of your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

No participation trophies in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Cordarrelle Patterson, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson all performed well in Sunday's loss. But it was a loss, and that's why their performances have to be overlooked. 
news

Falcons name Henry Ison 2021 Fan of the Year

Atlanta selects a fan who demonstrates their passion for Falcons football and extraordinary support to the community
news

Bair: Playoffs still on the table, but getting hot now a must

Falcons' margin for error getting smaller with five games left
news

'We deserve to be where we at': Despite dominant rushing attack, Falcons fall to Buccaneers

The Falcons had their second best rushing day of the season against the NFL's best rushing defense in Sunday's 30-17 loss.
news

Play in the trenches tell the story of Falcons loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori's Takeaways: Buccaneers' offensive and defensive lines showed how much work there is to be done at the line of scrimmage for the Falcons
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 13 contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons fall two games under .500 after a 30-17 home loss to Tampa Bay
news

Inactives: How Qadree Ollison, Steven Means impact Falcons inactive list

Wayne Gallman, James Vaughters healthy scratches for Buccaneers clash
news

Falcons roster moves: What it means to get Steven Means back, Qadree Ollison elevated

Veteran edge rusher activated off injured reserve, young running back elevated off practice-squad
news

Hall of Famer and Falcons Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey passes away at 77

Top News

Falcons roster moves: Making room for Hayden Hurst's possible return, a punter emerges

Bair Mail: On the goal-line sequence vs. Bucs, losing the line of scrimmage and the Falcons secondary

Falcons health checkup: Updating the status of Hayden Hurst, Calvin Ridley and others

No participation trophies in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Advertising