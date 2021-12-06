No participation trophies in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Inside Tori's Notebook

The run game is trending upwards

I have no idea what Arthur Smith said to the offense two and a half weeks ago that lit a big enough fire under them to perform the way they have the last two games in the run game, but I have my suspicions. If you've played any sport, ever, or you've been raised by someone who coached any sport, ever (Hi Dad!), you probably have a good idea what that conversation was like.

I'm not saying Smith jumped all over them, but that's also not... not... what I'm saying, you know?

But I digress. Whatever he said, it's working. The Falcons are running the ball as well as we've seen them do so all year. With 121 rushing yards and a 5.3 yard per carry average, the Falcons have now put back-to-back games together in which they've ran the ball well against a top-ranked run defense (Jacksonville was No. 3, Tampa Bay was No. 1).

It really feels as though the Falcons are hitting their stride in this particular area. The offensive line is opening up more and more run lanes. Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis' production keeps rising.

So, what's the catch? Essentially, it's twofold in my mind:

1) Can the Falcons sustain this production through the final month-and-a-half of the season?

2) What's it going to take for the Falcons to be in better positions going into the fourth quarter so they can more easily rely on the run game late?

The Falcons had to get away from the run on Sunday against the Bucs because the score dictated they do so late. But what happens if the Falcons are in a better position (score-wise) going into a fourth quarter? Can they still run the ball the same way they have early in the last two games? That's what I am curious about now that I feel as though the run game has been established.