Bair: Playoffs still on the table, but getting hot now a must

Dec 05, 2021 at 06:45 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

a_smith_column_cp_120521

ATLANTA – The Falcons are still in the playoff mix despite Sunday’s 30-17 loss to Tampa Bay here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Head coach Arthur Smith pointed that out both to his players and those assembled at his postgame press conference, and he's right. The Falcons (5-7) are still able to accomplish all their goals.

While the number of teams ahead of them in the NFC increased significantly, they're no worse than a game behind the NFC’s No. 7 seed, though maybe a smidge farther back after tiebreaker-effecting losses to a few of them head-to-head.

"The truth of the matter is that we're still in the mix," Smith said. "We've got five games to go. That's a lot of football left. We'll get back to work. We've seen a lot of improvement the last two weeks and we're excited about the challenge of going on the road again to play a divisional opponent [in Carolina].

"We have to be ready to go because the opportunity is still there. The [players know that]. [The coaches] know it. That's the charge."

Smith's messaging is a motivating factor that will push the Falcons ahead and into an easier final stretch, following a brutal four-game gauntlet with three games against division leaders.

There must be a sense of urgency in their elusive quest for a complete game, which is required for the Falcons to beat a team of real substance. They'll have to do that at least once, maybe twice, while avoiding slip-ups against lesser opposition.

While there are still five games to go, there's another way of looking at it. There are only five games left. Far more sand's at the bottom of the hourglass than the top. The margin for error here is getting smaller by the week, at razor-thin levels after falling to Tampa Bay.

In sum: If the Falcons are really going to make a move, it has to be now. There's no more time or opportunities to waste.

They hung tough, for a while anyway, against Tampa Bay. Still ended up with a loss despite doing some good things. They can't let any more opportunities get away.

"We have to be opportunistic as we move forward, but we have everything we want right in front of us," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "Ultimately, this time of the year, that's all you can ask for. Now it's about figuring out how to play our best football over the next five weeks.

"I don't think you can get too far down the road. You have to focus on this next week and find a way to get a good divisional win on the road."

The Falcons are in Carolina next week for a now massive NFC South clash. Gotta get that one, plain and simple, for all the reasons we've discussed here.

Everyone who hit a podium today said the Falcons remain confident despite recent results. They point to things done well fueling the promise of doing even better in the future.

The future must essentially be now.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 celebrates after an interception for touchdown by defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 celebrates after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. #6 hit the quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a deflected pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scrambles out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a reception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 tries to stay in bounds against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 intercepts the ball and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players are seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands for the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players pray before they warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 looks on moments before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons Honorary Captain poses for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Freddie Falcon and Little Fred pose for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the halo board during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
The High School Man of the Year Hugh Scarborough poses for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steven Cannon shares a moment with the TAPS Fallen Hero family before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen with his sons on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs an autograph before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans pose for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
If they wait too long to figure it out, to play the essentially-mistake-free football for this roster to win games, it'll be too late. The math will be unfavorable, the deficit too large to erase with the time remaining.

We still aren't in must-win territory thanks to muddled conference landscape, but we're getting awfully close.

There is belief, however, that the Falcons can get hot. If they do that, then we seriously mention the playoffs as a strong possibility.

The only way that happens, Ryan points out, is by staying in the present.

"You want to have self belief, but at the same time, you have to strive for daily improvement," Ryan said. "That's what Art talked about in the first meeting we had. We have to seek that growth this week and work on that during practice while knowing that there are plays being made. There are things we're doing well. We have to build on those. We need more of those types of plays.

"We have to find a way to get the job done in the division. Those games are always critical. They're worth, basically, one-and-a-half. We have to focus only on what's in front of us."

Advertising