'We deserve to be where we at': Despite dominant rushing attack, Falcons fall to Buccaneers

And Patterson might be right. Mistakes hurt the Falcons in this loss.

While Marlon Davidson secured a big interception before the end of the first half to bring the Falcons within three points going into halftime, there were other opportunities to make plays on defense that the Falcons did not take advantage of. Like Duron Harmon's dropped interception, that coach Arthur Smith pointed to postgame, or Russell Gage’s fumble after converting a critical third down in the third quarter.

But Patterson was mainly talking about himself.

Late in the game, he fumbled the ball on a toss play to the right side of the field. He recovered it, but the brief second it took to recover the fumble caused the running lane to shrink.

Patterson pointed to that play and admitted that there were others where the offensive line cleared a lane for him, but he cut too wide or did not hit the hole quick enough, resulting in fewer yards than he could have gained.

And he thinks his mistakes, along with the rest of the team's, may have come from the Falcons being too comfortable.

"You know, we just thought [we] was good," Patterson said. "We're playing the number one team in the NFL. You got to be ready for everything they're gonna do."

Still, Patterson knows that the Falcons can correct those mistakes, and they will have to if they want to continue to have a shot at the playoffs. So in the locker room, he says he is making it clear to teammates that they are still right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

"This s_ is still right in front of us, honestly," Patterson said on his message to the locker room. "We still got five games to go… We're gonna put up or shut up, and we got five games to prove that."

And while the loss was tough, Patterson, Davis, and other Falcons running backs feel encouraged by how they are running the football.

"We just keep running the ball like we've been doing, and we'll be alright," Paterson said.